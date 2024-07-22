SilverSneakers Names Grayling Brown as 2024 Member of the Year, Celebrating Unwavering Dedication to Health, Fitness, and Community

Lutcher, Louisiana Vietnam War Veteran recognized for motivating others in fitness and life

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a legacy of inspiring countless lives through fitness and friendship, SilverSneakers®, the nation's leading fitness program designed for older adults, is honoring Grayling Brown of Lutcher, LA, as the recipient of its prestigious 20th annual Member of the Year award.

The SilverSneakers Member of the Year award is the ultimate recognition of a senior's commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Post this 2024 SilverSneakers Member of the Year, Grayling Brown!

The SilverSneakers Member of the Year award is the ultimate recognition of an individual's tireless commitment to nurturing a healthy lifestyle and building a supportive network of like-minded peers. Each year, this distinguished award is given to an extraordinary SilverSneakers member whose journey encourages healthy living, physical activity and fostering a sense of belonging within their communities.

Brown, affectionately known as Beaver, embodies the spirit of SilverSneakers, consistently demonstrating an unwavering dedication to personal well-being while serving as a shining example for others to follow. Through engaging in regular participation in SilverSneakers classes, a benefit through Humana, his Medicare Advantage plan, Brown showcases the vibrancy and fulfillment that comes with embracing an active lifestyle.

"Congratulations to Mr. Brown, who serves as a strong inspiration to us all," said Matt Berger, President of Humana's Gulf South Region. "Mr. Brown, we commend you for your service to our country and admire your enthusiasm and dedication to living a healthy life. You are truly a role model and shining example of why it's so important to stay physically active, and we are proud to call you a Humana Medicare Advantage member!"

For two years, Brown has been an integral part of the SilverSneakers family at the Anytime Fitness in Gramercy, LA, inspiring countless peers through his steadfast commitment to fitness and community. Mr. Brown's journey is marked by his dedication to living a healthy lifestyle by attending SilverSneakers classes including yoga to keep himself balanced and grounded. He is also active in his church and an outspoken advocate to end racial inequality.

"Grayling Brown's journey is a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of embracing an active lifestyle," said Hill Ferguson, CEO of Tivity Health. "Brown's unwavering dedication to health and fitness, coupled with his widespread community involvement, has earned him the title of 2024 SilverSneakers Member of the Year, and we are honored to celebrate these remarkable achievements."

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 19 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility, enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

