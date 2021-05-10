SilverSneakers Opens Nominations for 2021 Instructor of the Year Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading community fitness program designed for seniors, today announced it has opened the call for nominations for its 2021 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year Awards. This marks the 5th anniversary of these distinguished awards, which honor all SilverSneakers fitness instructors who have made a lasting impact on the lives of SilverSneakers members, inspiring seniors to get and stay active.

"SilverSneakers instructors always deserve recognition, but 2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for everyone," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "As restrictions were imposed early in the year, many instructors quickly pivoted to teaching and engaging their SilverSneakers members differently, including an unfamiliar virtual format. We appreciate the dedication of all instructors. Their work has made a positive impact in the lives of members, many of whom spent the last year removed from any sense of normalcy."

The COVID-19 pandemic created an extraordinary year for instructors and members as many SilverSneakers classes shifted to a digital platform. Since the pandemic, SilverSneakers has elevated its virtual fitness offerings including the launch of SilverSneakers Live classes and FLEX virtual classes. Members can choose from thousands of virtual live-with-instructor classes each month. SilverSneakers remains committed to the health and safety of members and continues to expand all offerings, including in-person and virtual.

The 2021 Instructor of the Year awards recognize the entire community of SilverSneakers instructors including virtual, in-person and FLEX instructors. To acknowledge the deep appreciation we have for instructors, especially given the impact of COVID, and to celebrate our 5-year anniversary, we are offering a monetary prize for the winner and finalists. The call for nominations is open through May 21, 2021. Nominations can be submitted to silversneakers.com/instructorawards. Peers, class members, fitness location staff, and instructors are invited to submit nominations. A SilverSneakers committee will review nominations. The winner and four finalists will be announced at the end of June.

Currently, more than 17 million Americans are eligible for SilverSneakers at no additional cost through Medicare Advantage, group retiree, and Medicare Supplement plans. SilverSneakers encourages members to participate in health and fitness programs through a wide variety of offerings that include strength training, aerobic workouts, and flexibility exercises designed specifically for a Medicare eligible population. SilverSneakers members have free access to classes led by SilverSneakers instructors ranging in fitness abilities, as well as opportunities to engage socially to help achieve optimal health. To check eligibility, visit SilverSneakers.com .

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health , is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com .

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living® and Wisely WellTM. We are focused on becoming the modern destination for healthy living by expanding beyond fitness as a digital engagement platform company. We are continuously developing the SilverSneakers suite of digital offerings and services to provide seniors with everything they need to maintain and improve their health, including physical activity, social connection, community involvement, volunteer opportunities and mental enrichment. Our goal is to partner with payers and service providers to enable a personalized, interactive, and intuitive experience to offer the right solutions to each member. We deliver solutions that help adults feel better, work better and live better, and improve health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

