SilverSneakers Opens Nominations for 2021 Member of the Year Awards

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans by Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY), is currently accepting nominations for the 17th annual SilverSneakers Member of the Year Awards, previously titled the Swanson Inspiration Awards. These prestigious national awards honor SilverSneakers members who positively impact the lives of others through health, physical activity, and community, either virtually or in the gym.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic persisted this past year, our dedicated SilverSneakers members maintained their unwavering commitment to inspire others through healthy living and social connections," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "This was no small feat, as in-person classes were canceled early in the year and many members had to quickly pivot to an unfamiliar virtual format. This past year more than ever we were reminded that our SilverSneakers members form unique connections and offer one another support beyond fitness. We look forward to honoring our award winners who are core to our mission and continue to lead in their member communities."

Since the pandemic, many SilverSneakers members and instructors have pivoted to a new digital platform, enabling them to connect and keep active while also staying safe. New virtual fitness offerings include SilverSneakers Live classes and FLEX virtual classes and members can choose from thousands of virtual live-with-instructor classes each month. SilverSneakers remains committed to the health and safety of members and continues to expand all offerings, including in-person and virtual.

The call for nominations is open through July 23, 2021 at Silversneakers.com/MOYAward and anyone can nominate an inspiring SilverSneakers member. The top 10 nominees' stories will be shared on the SilverSneakers website where the public will select the national award recipient. Online voting will take place between August 9-16, and the winner will be announced on August 30.

Currently, more than 16 million Americans are eligible for SilverSneakers at no additional cost through Medicare Advantage, group retiree, and Medicare Supplement plans. SilverSneakers encourages members to participate in health and fitness programs through a wide variety of offerings that include strength training, aerobic workouts, and flexibility exercises designed specifically for a Medicare eligible population. SilverSneakers members have free access to classes for all fitness levels led by SilverSneakers instructors, as well as opportunities to engage socially to help achieve optimal health. To check eligibility, visit SilverSneakers.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living® and Wisely Well™. We are focused on becoming the modern destination for healthy living by expanding beyond fitness as a digital engagement platform company. We are continuously developing the SilverSneakers suite of digital offerings and services to provide seniors with everything they need to maintain and improve their health, including physical activity, social connection, community involvement, volunteer opportunities and mental enrichment. Our goal is to partner with payers and service providers to enable a personalized, interactive, and intuitive experience to offer the right solutions to each member. We deliver solutions that help adults feel better, work better and live better, and improve health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

