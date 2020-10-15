SilverSneakers Opens the 2020 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period with Virtual Fitness Solutions for Seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of health improvement solutions, announced today that in 2021 it will provide SilverSneakers members with more virtual options than ever before, along with a variety of class types for seniors at every fitness level and access to a network of more than 17,000 fitness locations nationwide. All seniors who receive Medicare benefits through a Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, or group retiree plan that offers SilverSneakers will be eligible to join (at no additional cost) and have access to SilverSneakers LIVE virtual workouts, social events, and SilverSneakers On-Demand, a collection of 200+ classes, video library of workouts, wellness videos and fitness programs designed by top instructors.

The Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period (AEP) begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7, 2020. During this time, people eligible for Medicare can choose a Medicare Advantage plan for the upcoming year that includes SilverSneakers.

COVID-19 has restricted many seniors from visiting their favorite fitness facilities and gathering places. SilverSneakers provides virtual exercise options with energizing instructors to support their fitness and social connections. A recent survey of SilverSneakers members found that about half of all respondents have participated in virtual SilverSneakers classes and that almost 80 percent of all respondents will continue to use SilverSneakers virtual offerings along with visits to their gym when it is safe.

"Physical activity is a critical component of senior health, especially as we move into flu season and the winter months," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "We encourage all seniors to find enjoyable and safe ways to stay active by exploring our digital fitness options. A fitness routine can be vital for seniors to stay challenged both physically and mentally while supporting a healthy immune system. Regular exercise has also been shown to improve balance and strengthen muscles to prevent falls."

SilverSneakers continues to maintain an outstanding Net Promoter Score of 81 – a measure of how likely SilverSneakers members are to recommend the program to their friends. SilverSneakers is available in all 50 states and is offered through more than 70 health plans nationwide.

"SilverSneakers is more than a fitness program. It's an opportunity to improve your health, gain confidence and make new friends in a whole new way," said SilverSneakers member and Florida resident, Pat McCormick. "Before COVID caused a halt to activities, we had parties, field trips, jewelry making, quilting, book club, French and Spanish classes – you name it! Along with our classes, we look forward to resuming the hugs, laughter and activities that keep our SilverSneakers members active and challenged. Our motto is "Grow bolder, not older."

Tivity Health provides a range of benefits for all SilverSneakers members:

SilverSneakers On-Demand - online instruction for fitness and well-being

SilverSneakers members can access hundreds of workout and nutrition programs On-Demand, available 24/7. Options include flexibility/mobility, balance, cardio, strength, and more:

• Balance and Strength Yoga • 31-Day Fit for Life Challenge • Healthy Back and Core • Jump-Start Your Cardio • Stress Management Education • And more!

SilverSneakers LIVE - New virtual classes and workshops in your home or on the go

From the comfort of your home, enjoy virtual classes and workshops directly through the SilverSneakers website. SilverSneakers LIVE offers virtual classes and workshops via Zoom. Almost 90 percent of SilverSneakers members surveyed plan to exercise in the next three months, and a full third plan to use virtual in addition to other fitness activities. Among current users of our LIVE offerings, 95 percent of participants surveyed anticipate attending 2+ live virtual classes weekly.

SilverSneakers GO™ - Mobile access to guided workouts

SilverSneakers GO offers access to a free library of guided workout programs created by trained SilverSneakers instructors wherever a member may be. We've updated the experience to make it easier for members to find classes, schedule activities and start moving. New this year, we have added SilverSneakers LIVE classes to the SilverSneakers GO app. Now, members can RSVP, receive reminders of class start times, and join classes from their SilverSneakers GO app on their phones and tablets. SilverSneakers GO is available for download through Apple and Google Play.

Innovative programming in 2021

SilverSneakers continues to expand the variety of exclusive wellness programming and curriculum to meet the diverse needs of its members. 2021 will bring new content focused on our pillars of physical activity, nutrition, and social connectedness in the areas of brain and cognitive health, stress relief, and chronic condition management through fitness and healthy eating. Classes are designed for all levels led by dedicated fitness professionals trained in senior fitness instruction, and more than 70 class formats are offered outside of traditional gym locations through SilverSneakers FLEX.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

