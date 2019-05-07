Silverspot Cinema Celebrates Grand Opening, Debuting Final Phase Of Flagship Downtown Miami Location

With construction complete, the theater nearly doubles the number of movie screens previously open, boasting six floors, 17 screens, 1483 seats, three 3D screens, and private event space totaling over 75,000 sq ft.

The Downtown Miami location is Silverspot's flagship cinema in its rapidly growing national portfolio of dine-in theaters. "We're proud to contribute to the amazing growth of the greater Downtown Miami area and look forward to sharing a world-class entertainment destination with our community," said Gonzalo Ulivi, Managing Partner of Silverspot Cinema.

The grand opening marks the inauguration of our Dolby Atmos Theater, a state-of-the-art auditorium featuring the latest in movie theater technology. The star theater utilizes the Dolby Atmos system creating moving sound throughout the theater and results in a powerfully immersive entertainment experience. The theater sets a new standard in cinema visual quality, with Cinionic Barco High Contrast Laser Projection. The leading laser solution delivers vivid, sharper and brighter presentation, and is coupled with a gigantic 51 ft x 22 ft screen exclusively made for laser projection, provided by Bardan's integration services.

"We're excited to present Silverspot as the premier destination for film, libations, food and entertainment, a new experience to Downtown Miami," said Ulivi. "Silverspot serves as a window for culture, film festivals and popular Hollywood productions."

About Silverspot Cinema:

Silverspot Cinema is a privately-held, customer centric company specializing in sophisticated dine-in cinemas offering an enhanced entertainment experience in a boutique environment. The theater offers a full dine-in menu along with signature cocktails, craft beers, and a full wine list. Silverspot's Miami theater is the company's third location in Florida joining Naples and Coconut Creek. Other locations include Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Beachwood, Ohio; and coming soon, Brookfield, Wisconsin. For more information, visit silverspot.net.

