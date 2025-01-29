SilverStone Health Honored with the 2025 Innovation Award for Healthcare and Biotech for Transforming Post-Acute Care at Home

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverStone Health, a leader in home-based medical care, has been awarded the 2025 Innovation Award for Healthcare and Biotech, presented by DCEO and Dallas Innovates. This award highlights SilverStone's remarkable journey in reshaping how patients with complex chronic conditions, advanced illnesses, and terminal diagnoses receive care—delivering healing, dignity, and hope directly into their homes.

Held in the Dallas Design District, the event celebrated the most innovative leaders and companies shaping North Texas as a hub for forward-thinking solutions. SilverStone Health, under the leadership of CEO Alfonso Montiel, was recognized for its revolutionary integrated care model, which combines six levels of home-based medical services into a seamless healthcare journey.

"This award is a humbling recognition of our team's dedication," said Montiel. "It reflects the resilience of our nurses, aides, social workers, and everyone at SilverStone who view their work as a calling . At SilverStone, we're not just providing care; we're redefining it to ensure every patient receives continuity, compassion, and the highest quality care in the comfort of their home."

Montiel's journey from hospice volunteer to healthcare innovator began with a mission to address glaring gaps in the system. In 2020, he acquired and rebranded a small hospice company as SilverStone Health. Today, the organization offers a comprehensive spectrum of services, including home health, wound care, telehealth, palliative care, hospice, and specialty physician services, delivered through a physician-led, integrated model.

In just four years, SilverStone Health grew from serving 17 patients to over several thousand, achieved unprecedented revenue increase, and set industry-leading benchmarks in operational efficiency. Its innovative model enables a single location to outperform competitors operating multiple geographies.

"Dallas made our story possible," Montiel reflected. "This city's spirit of innovation and resilience is unmatched. Only in Texas could we build a company that reimagines healthcare and delivers on that promise. We're deeply grateful to DCEO, Dallas Innovates, and our community for believing in us and amplifying our vision. Together, we're proving that better outcomes, enhanced quality of life, and compassionate care can go hand in hand."

SilverStone Health specializes in advanced care for patients with chronic and terminal conditions, offering a full spectrum of seamless, integrated home-based services. Proudly a minority- and women-owned organization, SilverStone is committed to transforming healthcare with innovation and compassion. For more information, visit silverstonehealthcare.com.

