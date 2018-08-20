Silverstrom Group Named Recipient of the 15th Annual Jody A. Morrow Humanitarian Award by The American Cancer Society

The Silverstrom Group, as supporters and advocates of the American Cancer Society, was inspired to donate their medical expertise to the nonprofit organization. Dr. David Silverstrom and Dr. Gary Silverstrom brought their philanthropic vision to life when they partnered with the ACS and established the Smiles for Life Award in 2014.

During cancer treatments, radiation therapy and chemotherapy can completely destroy the teeth and mouth. Dry mouth, rampant decay, and tooth loss are common symptoms of cancer patients, which create functional and aesthetic issues. The Smiles for Life Award rehabilitates mouth functionality, and helps restore the survivor's confidence and self-esteem through repairing and restoring their smile. Each year, the cancer survivor that receives a Smiles for Life award is given a cosmetic dental makeover worth $25,000 and the highly anticipated "smile reveal" takes place at the American Cancer Society's Diamond Ball.

This year, for the first time in its five year history, the Smiles for Life Award was given to not one, but two recipients that will reveal their beautiful smiles at the Diamond Ball this November. The brave recipients share a miraculous story. Barbara cared for her sister Josephine through two different cancer diagnoses over the course of several years, first in 2012 and again when she was diagnosed in 2016. After Josephine was cured, Barbara then became the patient as her loving sister––and cancer survivor––stepped in to care for her this time. Doctors David and Gary Silverstrom were so touched by this heartfelt story of bravery and dedication between these sisters that they chose to give both of the sisters complete smile makeovers.

"The most important work we are ever able to do is give back to our community," states co-founder Dr. Gary Silverstrom. "We are proud to partner with the American Cancer Society with the Smiles for Life Award. It is truly our honor to help restore the smiles of these brave survivors."

The Silverstrom Group is well known for its charitable efforts. In 2017 it received the Great Oak Award, naming it the most philanthropic small business in the state of New Jersey. The Smiles for Life Award––and other work such as yearly mission trips to Guatemala––led the judges to choose the Silverstrom Group as winner of this honorable nomination.

For more information on supporting Smiles for Life or attending the Diamond Ball in November in support of its mission, people are encouraged to reach out to The Silverstrom Group (www.readytosmile.com).

The Silverstrom Group is a cosmetic dental practice in Livingston, NJ, voted Best Dentist of Essex County for six years in a row.

PRESS INQUIRIES: Gary Silverstrom



gsilverstrom@gmail.com | (973) 992-3990

SOURCE The Silverstrom Group

Related Links

http://www.readytosmile.com

