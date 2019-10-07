SilverSummit Healthplan Announces Medicare Advantage Offering For The 2020 Annual Enrollment Period

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, SilverSummit Healthplan will offer a Medicare Advantage HMO plan. Allwell from SilverSummit Healthplan, will be available to those eligible for Medicare and living in Clark, or Nye County effective January 1, 2020.

Medicare beneficiaries can switch to a new Medicare Advantage plan during the Open Enrollment Period beginning October 15, 2019, and extending through December 7, 2019. Allwell from SilverSummit Healthplan products include a high-quality provider network and a variety of additional benefits such as a 24-hour nurse advice line, gym membership, and coverage for vision, dental, and hearing care.

"We are pleased to begin offering our Medicare Advantage products and services for 2020 to continue our mission of providing high-quality healthcare options in Nevada," said Eric Schmacker, Plan President and CEO. "Offering Medicare allows SilverSummit Healthplan to further deliver on our commitment to improve access to quality healthcare in the communities that we serve."

Medicare is a government health insurance program for people ages 65 or older. It may also cover certain younger people with disabilities. Medicare beneficiaries can start shopping for an Allwell product that will meet their healthcare needs and budget during the Open Enrollment period through December 7, 2019. Consumers and their family members can compare and purchase products on the Allwell from SilverSummit Healthplan website, or by calling 1-833-854-4766, TTY:711.

SilverSummit Healthplan has been providing healthcare services to Medicaid recipients and on the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange as Ambetter by SilverSummit Healthplan to members in Nevada since 2017 and 2018 respectively. The health plan currently serves more than 80,000 members across the state.

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit Healthplan is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

