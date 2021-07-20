SilverTech Celebrates 25 Years of Business by Giving Back to the Local Community

MANCHESTER, N.H., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverTech, a digital marketing and web development agency with its principal headquarters located in New Hampshire, celebrates the 25th anniversary of their business this year. Starting in 1996 as a hosting provider and web development agency, SilverTech has added new service offerings including digital transformation, custom platform development, digital personalization, digital marketing, user experience and design, 24/7 managed services and more. To celebrate SilverTech's anniversary, the agency has decided to donate to multiple local causes.

"Our company has come so far in these past 25 years. I am humbled by the support the agency and our employees have received over the years, and I feel lucky we have grown SilverTech into a business that can give back. We want to help the communities that have helped us become the business we are today," said SilverTech CEO and founder Nick Soggu. "At SilverTech, we don't just strive to do good work. We strive to do good."

Starting in July of 2021, SilverTech will donate $2,500 each month through the end of the year to six different local non-profit organizations chosen by the SilverTech employees. SilverTech staff in both the Manchester, N.H., and Indianapolis, Indiana, offices will vote on the local charities that mean the most to them. In the past, SilverTech has worked with STEAM Ahead, American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club, and New Hampshire Food Bank.

SilverTech's success is attributed to its approach to client relationships and ability to understand the people behind the business and the customers they want to reach, as well as its development and strategy capabilities. The agency has worked with many organizations over its 25 years including Life is Good, CapitalOne, Miss America Organization, The State of New Hampshire and more. Despite economic fluctuations and the pandemic, SilverTech has continued to grow and acquire new clients including BankPlus, Prevea Health, Nova Scotia Power, American Dental Association and more.

After 25 years of growth, SilverTech looks towards the future. The agency has new service offerings including a digital SaaS solution to serve banks and credit unions, KuberaDX, and solutions in the works for other industries. With new partners signing on and the pandemic winding down, SilverTech is poised to continue expanding through 2021.

