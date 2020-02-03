SilverTech Launches Technology Platform for Start-Up to Help Teachers

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverTech, a national digital marketing and technology agency, today announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind crowdfunding solution for start-up, KulaCrate, of Boca Raton, Florida. The KulaCrate platform solves a common pain point for teachers in that it provides an easy way to get necessary supplies and grade-appropriate curriculum materials delivered directly to classrooms, without requiring teachers to pay out-of-pocket.

Kula Crate Homepage

With the new platform, teachers will be able to register a classroom for free and easily share it with parents and local businesses through online tools and social media. Parents and others can then use the secure platform to make a donation toward supplies for that teacher's classroom. Online contributions will fund teacher-selected classroom supplies, décor and downloadable curriculum all year long. It eliminates not only the personal financial burden but also the time that teachers often spend creating supply lists and following up on forms to send home with students.

The web-based platform manages individual classroom pages, teacher profiles, individual preferences, donors and donations. The content management solution integrates with donation management, order fulfillment, marketing automation and shipping third party solutions. As KulaCrate's agency-of-record, SilverTech will be working closely with the company to drive future enhancements, further develop the platform roadmap and manage all marketing activities.

SilverTech chose to work with KulaCrate on this project as an instrumental contributor because it is a natural extension to their passion for education.

"With long-standing client relationships in the education industry, as well as our work with community education partners to develop science and technology programs for kids (such as STEAM Ahead), we know that teachers are the heart and soul of learning," stated Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech. "Many teachers are underpaid and underappreciated. This project allowed us to give back to teachers by helping them spend more time on what they love best – teaching."

The KulaCrate platform launched in December 2019 and can be viewed at www.kulacrate.com. To learn more about SilverTech's digital marketing, web and technology services, go to https://www.silvertech.com.

About SilverTech

SilverTech is a digital marketing and technology company redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, this agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solving even the most complex business challenges. A combination of real people, real tech and real results means SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Clients include national and global brands such as Segway, Progress Software, Drexel University, Fulton Bank, University of New Hampshire, American Water, and others.

To learn more, visit SilverTech at https://www.silvertech.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Presseau, Director of Digital Marketing

Erin.presseau@silvertech.com

603.669.6600 x 131

Related Images

kula-crate-homepage-image.png

Kula Crate Homepage Image

Kula Crate Homepage

Related Links

View Our Work

SOURCE SilverTech