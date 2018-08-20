Silverthorne Begins South SCOOP 3D Seismic survey: Stephens & Carter Counties, OK

Silverthorne Seismic, LLC and Wilson Geophysical, Inc. have been active in the seismic brokerage, management and acquisition business since 1978. With the acquisition of the South Scoop 3D, Silverthorne Seismic, LLC will own over 2,000 square miles of 3D Seismic in the Continental United States, and brokers additional seismic data, gravity magnetic data, and regional petrophysical studies worldwide. Silverthorne is a technical leader in seismic data acquisition, brokerage, management, and forensics. Visit www.silverthorneseismic.com or download the Silverthorne Seismic App from either the Apple App store or Google Play store for more information. Additional information for Dawson Geophysical, Inc. can be found at www.dawson3D.com or via the NASDAQ.

