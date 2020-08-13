Silverthread and D2iQ Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Greater Visibility into Cloud Readiness and Cost-effective Cloud Migration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverthread Inc., a market leader in predictive software intelligence, announced a strategic partnership with D2iQ , a leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms and services. The partnership empowers organizations with enhanced visibility into cloud readiness and delivering cost-effective cloud native capabilities. By combining Silverthread's software architectural quality assessments with D2iQ's leadership in cloud native solutions and services, organizations can accelerate their cloud migration journey with more ease and agility.

Through this collaboration, D2iQ customers will have access to Silverthread's CodeMRI Platform, automated tools that provide insights into the technical health and business performance metrics of software assets. Silverthread's clients will benefit from smarter and more reliable cloud deployments in Day 2 operations with D2iQ's expert cloud team and technology solutions.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Accelerated cloud assessments

Unbiased financial data to align stakeholders internally

Accurate migration schedule and cost estimates

Ability to monitor ROI over time

"Silverthread is incredibly excited to be partnering with D2iQ," says Sunny Ahn, Co-Founder and VP of Business Development at Silverthread. "They share our philosophy in promoting high quality software and leveraging data to migrate apps strategically, not just through lift and shift. We are eager to learn from their cloud expertise and deliver enhanced cloud insights to our clients."

"D2iQ sees the ability to deliver expanded value to our customers through our partnership with Silverthread. Leveraging their platform on the front end of engagements can help provide clients much greater visibility into their technical debt and cloud readiness. Aligning those findings with our industry leading cloud native solutions will provide customers with full lifecycle solutions for their cloud journey," says Joe Nestor, Sr. Director of Public Sector Partnerships at D2iQ.

About Silverthread

Silverthread is a market leader in predictive software intelligence and economics ― helping leaders take financial control over complex software assets. Based on 15 years of applied research at MIT and Harvard Business School ― the CodeMRI® platform allows organizations to translate software architectural quality metrics into quantifiable business impacts. We have helped 100+ global commercial and government institutions gain visibility into their software asset health, and dramatically improve operational and financial outcomes. Learn more at www.silverthreadinc.com

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

SOURCE D2iQ

Related Links

https://d2iq.com/

