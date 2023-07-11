Silverton Casino Lodge Rooms to Go on Sale July 12

Silverton Presents a New Boutique Hotel Experience for Las Vegas Visitors

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms for the newly renovated Silverton Casino Lodge are set to go on sale July 12, 2023, for hotel reservations beginning Oct. 2. The hotel, which is undergoing a complete renovation, has been closed to create a new boutique hotel experience to anchor the casino resort.

The remodeled hotel features 300 "luxe-lodge" guest rooms and suites including three distinct "design stories," each with its own curated style, decor, and spirit that will transport guests into a unique experience during every visit:

Cowboy Kitsch Collection – rooms featuring a quirky blend of rustic chic with tasteful modern accents

"This is where luxury meets the rustic charm of a modern lodge," said Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer. "Each thoughtfully renovated room has been meticulously designed to be upscale, casual, fun and of course super comfortable."

The designs were inspired by the company's award-winning sister property Hotel Drover, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, which opened to national acclaim in 2021 in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Just like Hotel Drover, the Silverton designs include rich details with intentional and eye-catching touchpoints. Since its opening, the Drover has been recognized by USA Today, Condé Nast, Forbes, and Travel + Leisure for its unique and elegant western glam design, curated art, crafted fixtures, and custom furnishings.

"This is more than a room remodel," said Kayla Wilkie, director of design and development for Majestic Realty Co, an affiliate of Silverton and Hotel Drover. "This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience."

In addition to new rooms, the Silverton renovation has other improvements underway including all-new casino carpet, slot and video poker upgrades, and refreshes to restaurant menus including the Mermaid Lounge, which will reopen this fall with a fresh new look, and a South Pacific-inspired tapas menu. Coming in early 2024 is an all-new $12m backyard and pool renovation which will include poolside dining, sports, and movies at the pool, cabanas, fire pits and more.

"We are very excited to present this fresh and innovative design to our customers," said Cavileer. "Kayla did a phenomenal job in designing the award-winning Hotel Drover in Fort Worth and she has delivered an amazing product for us here as well."

Architectural and Interior Design for the Silverton renovation project was provided by Klai Juba Wald, the resort's architect of record.

About Silverton Casino Hotel

Silverton Casino Hotel offers 300 rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort. Silverton features 90,000 square feet of state-of-the-art gaming, including the most popular slot machines and table games, a 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, home to thousands of sharks, stingrays and tropical fish, and was voted "Best Attraction" in the Best of Las Vegas awards.

The resort is a culinary destination, featuring Mi Casa grill cantina, Su Casa sushi bar, Sundance Grill, WuHu Noodle, Shady Grove Lounge, Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge, Starbucks, Johnny Rockets and Twin Creeks, known as the premier Off-Strip steakhouse in Las Vegas. The unique "Stakes are High" program at Twin Creeks Steakhouse gives diners a chance to roll dice to win a complimentary Creekstone Farms Tomahawk, the restaurant's signature cut.

In addition to the adjacent 165,000-square-foot flagship Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, the Silverton Village features a 150-room Hyatt Place hotel, the 18-story luxury high-rise The Berkley, and several restaurants, including Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit silvertoncasino.com.

