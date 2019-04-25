Silverton Mortgage Unveils New MH Advantage® Program For Affordable Manufactured Home Financing

"Off-site built homes are a smart, attainable alternative to the site-built housing market which is suffering from rising home prices and inventory shortages. This ground-breaking program offers a specialized mortgage option for homes constructed inside building facilities using the efficient production line method," said Josh Moffitt, president of Silverton Mortgage. "We are excited for the MH Advantage® program's ability to help more people find an affordable path to homeownership with low interest rates and down payments for this high-quality, innovative housing option."

The MH Advantage® program is backed by Fannie Mae and includes a streamlined underwriting and origination process, with higher loan-to-value ratios (LTV) and the ability to combine with HomeReady™, HFA Preferred and other Fannie Mae mortgages.

In addition to MH Advantage®, Silverton Mortgage has recently added several other innovative mortgage solutions this year. The new hybrid e-closing process reduces the closing table experience to as little as 10 minutes to save the buyer, agent and closing attorney time. Other new lending products include a special financing program for self-employed buyers, and down payment assistance programs.

All loans subject to credit approval. Program availability may vary. Contact Silverton for details.

About Silverton Mortgage

Silverton Mortgage is a direct residential mortgage lender serving borrowers across the United States. Founded in 1998, Silverton offers a wide range of mortgage products including purchases, refinances, conventional, FHA, VA USDA, HARP and Jumbo loans. As a direct lender, the entire loan process, from application to closing, is managed in-house. This way, loans close faster and clients know what's going on every step of the way. Silverton Mortgage's Corporate Office is located in the heart of Midtown Atlanta with branch locations throughout the nation. Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. dba Silverton Mortgage - NMLS 1561; (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license, GA Residential Mortgage (Lic. #6911), MT Lic. #1561, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender and Equal Housing Opportunity– 855-815-0291. For more information, see www.silvertonmortgage.com.

Contact:

Ryan Wilson

Ryan.Wilson@claytonhomes.com

(773) 294-0388

SOURCE Silverton Mortgage