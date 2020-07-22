Silvertrac Software Announces the Launch of Thinkcurity.com

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Silvertrac Software, in conjunction with its parent company, Trackforce Valiant, announced the launch of Thinkcurity.com (https://www.thinkcurity.com). Thinkcurity - an online learning and networking community for the private security industry - has released multimedia content on the Silvertrac website since August 2019 - garnering over 20,000 views over nine months.

The launch of a Thinkcurity website marks an unprecedented shift in the industry to make collaboration and business development more accessible and affordable than ever. Because of the expertise of both the Silvertrac and Trackforce Valiant brands, Thinkcurity.com will cover every aspect of running a contract security operation - including small business security operations, enterprise-level security, contract security, in-house security operations, and back-office management.

Thinkcurity will continue to publish content through three primary media channels - webinars, articles, and downloadable resources. Webinars engage the audience through lively guest speakers and include a live Q&A to encourage direct communication between thought leaders and industry professionals. Articles are published weekly and cover a wide range of topics relevant to private and contract security. Downloadable resources like ebooks and white papers are made available to help industry professionals grow - even when they're not on the Thinkcurity website.

"We are launching Thinkcurity.com as a collaborative effort to provide a central hub of information focused on the needs of the private security industry through thought leadership, business development, and networking opportunities," said George Wright, CEO of Trackforce Valiant. "By connecting security officers, supervisors, managers & business owners to the information and advice they need to innovate and advance within the industry, we are proactively improving the impact of the security industry on the world."

About Trackforce Valiant:

Trackforce Valiant is the world's leading security workforce management solution. More than 300,000 professionals at over 30,000 customer sites in 45 countries use Trackforce Valiant every day to ensure the delivery of reliable security services, improve operational efficiency and optimally manage their human capital. For nearly 30 years, Trackforce Valiant has provided fully integrated security solutions to its partners and customers. Thanks to its security expertise and state-of-the-art information systems technology, Trackforce Valiant proudly offers the most effective solutions available on the market. Clients include the world's leading security guard service providers, as well as major airports, universities, and corporations across the globe. Additional information is available at http://www.trackforce.com or at http://www.valiant.com/

About Silvertrac Software:

Silvertrac Software is a Security Guard Management & Incident Reporting System that is designed to simplify small business security operations. Started by former law enforcement and security professionals, Silvertrac is dedicated to the needs specific to the private security industry. Users in the field - using either an Android or iPhone app - can complete guard tour shifts, report incidents, respond to tasks and scan checkpoints to a live issue monitor. Expert, U.S.-based support is available 24/7 with Customer Success Managers who are dedicated to helping business owners grow their companies. Additional information is available at https://www.silvertracsoftware.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Timothy Lozier, VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (516) 224-1971

Related Images

thinkcurity.png

Thinkcurity

SOURCE Trackforce Valiant