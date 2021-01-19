Silvervine Successfully Completes SOC 1, Type 2 Audit

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvervine Software announced today that it has completed a SOC 1 (Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 ("SSAE 18")) Type 2 examination. The audit was performed by 360 Advanced, Inc., a full-service IT assurance, compliance and security firm that specializes in integrated compliance solutions, including conducting SOC 1 examinations.

SOC 1 Certification

The completion of the SOC 1 (SSAE 18) Type 2 examination exemplifies Silvervine Software's continued commitment to create and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest quality and security of services provided to customers.

The Service Auditors' Report includes a detailed description of Silvervine's controls and an independent assessment of whether the controls are placed in operation, suitably designed and operating effectively.

"Silvervine Software is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our clients' data. This in-depth and independent audit ensures that our security protocols meet or exceed the audit's stringent requirements," said Michael Crain, director of information technology (IT) at Silvervine. "Silvervine will be undergoing a SOC 2 audit later this year, which takes a deeper dive into security, availability and confidentiality. The IT department currently builds to SOC 2 standards, and this audit will confirm these robust security and data protection protocols."

A SOC 2 Type 2 Report expresses an opinion on the system description, the design of controls placed into operation and includes whether controls operated effectively throughout a historical period of time, typically a 12-month period. Thus, in addition to what a Type 1 Report addresses, this report incorporates an additional step that the controls were tested and reporting is available.

The SOC 1, Type 2 Audit is available to review. Please contact Michael Crain for more information.

About Silvervine Software:

Headquartered in Georgia, Silvervine is the platform of choice for many of the nation's sophisticated P&C insurers and MGAs. Its cutting-edge technology facilitates direct-to-consumer sales, distribution management, mobile engagement and digital payment options. Silvervine's team gets your products to market faster, with less red tape and more insurance expertise to inform the development process. To learn more, visit the Silvervine website at http://silvervinesoftware.com.

