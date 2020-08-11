Silverware Inc. Introduces Label Making App for Business Central Users

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix-based software solutions provider, Silverware Inc. developed its newest application to provide customers with an efficient tool for accurately sending data for product label creation. Working with Seagull Scientific, the Silverware team created a first-of-its-kind app that connects Microsoft Dynamics D365 Business Central to Seagull Scientific's best-in-class labeling software, BarTender®. Silverware BarTender Integration was officially released on Microsoft AppSource Wednesday, August 5.

Sara Silver, president and solution architect

The app allows users to transfer barcode and label data to BarTender with one click. Silverware BarTender Integration provides a tool for mapping data in Business Central to fields on the BarTender label. It is designed to streamline the process and provide businesses with full control over label design. Once information is mapped and design is complete, labels will print from any page in Business Central.

"Previously, the only option was to enter data manually," explains Sara Silver, president and solution architect for Silverware Inc. "We wanted to provide customers with an automated tool that not only increases accuracy and efficiency, it also offers flexibility and the ability to customize product labels with the information companies want and need to communicate."

Silverware BarTender Integration supports the Essential and Premium edition of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and requires BarTender Automation Edition or higher. Silverware Inc. is currently offering new users a free one-month trial through Microsoft AppSource.

Silverware is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Top 100 BSI VAR Star. In addition to Silverware BarTender Integration, the company also developed Silverware QC designed to support a company's quality management strategy. The QC application allows users to drill directly into item details identify overall production trends before an item becomes a finished good. It also gives companies the data they need for continued process improvement

Visit Silverware BarTender Integration to learn more about the app or go to silverw.com to learn more about the company and the products and services it provides.

About Silverware Inc.

Silverware Inc., founded in 1988, is headquartered in Phoenix and has an office in Seattle. The company specializes in cloud solutions, enterprise resource planning (ERP), solution design, implementation, and support for businesses throughout the U.S. For more information, visit silverw.com or call (480) 423-8324.

About BarTender® by Seagull Scientific

BarTender® software by Seagull Scientific transforms data into the labels, barcodes, documents, and RFID that drive business. Hundreds of thousands of companies in supply chain, manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare, food and beverage, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, logistics and other industries trust BarTender with the labeling and marking processes that keep their businesses running.

With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, BarTender is available in more than 150 countries through a global network of local partners.

Media contact: Juliet Straker

[email protected]

(602) 549-7188

SOURCE Silverware Inc.