Silverware Quality Control from Silverware, Inc. Now Available on Microsoft AppSource Earns Microsoft Preferred Designation

PHOENIX, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverware, Inc. announced the availability of Silverware Quality Control (QC) on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, earlier this year. Silverware Quality Control recently earned a Microsoft preferred solution designation.

Bob Silver, chief operating officer of Silverware Inc.

Silverware, Inc. became a Microsoft partner in 2002 and helps outfit businesses throughout the U.S. with customized enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The company was an early adopter of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and opened an additional division to serve the cannabis industry and its growing software needs.

During its work in highly regulated environments, Silverware consulted on significant process improvements that helped businesses support an adaptive QC process. Silverware leveraged this expertise into an application for Business Central, Silverware Quality Control, to help businesses manage their testing data in a single location. Silverware's QC app also facilitates the monitoring and inheritance of test results from raw material to finished good, then traces results backward from sold good to raw material in the event of a product recall. Additionally, its strong quarantine process prevents untested material from entering production.

Silverware QC users can further define testing ranges and group tests into test groups, then apply them to multiple items. More power over testing gives users greater control and visibility over the QC process that is suitable for highly regulated industries and fast-moving consumer goods.

"After working with cannabis clients, we discovered a number of ways to streamline the quality control process in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central," states Bob Silver, COO of Silverware, Inc. "The ability to manage test data in a single place, pass inherited results all the way to a finished good, trace results back to the raw material, and manage a quarantined product leads to a more protected quality process. We feel that our quality control app can help many companies that are dealing with these same issues, so we encourage companies and their partners to contact us to see how they can benefit."

Silverware QC received a Microsoft preferred solution designation, a status given to a cloud application "selected for its quality, performance, and ability to address customer needs in a certain industry vertical or solution area."

Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. says, "We're pleased to welcome Silverware Quality Control to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Silverware Quality Control from Silverware, Inc. to help customers meet their needs faster."

About Silverware, Inc.

Silverware, Inc. is a Microsoft Gold Partner for enterprise resource planning (ERP) based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company has an additional office in Seattle, Washington. Silverware also operates a specialized division, Silver Leaf CBC, that implements cannabis ERP for Business Central. Together, the Silverware team builds solutions that help manufacturers and distributors realize a better future through ERP. To learn more about Silverware and the Silverware Quality Control app, visit silverw.com/software-quality-control.

