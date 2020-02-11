Silverware Quality Control Module Goes Live on Microsoft AppSource

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft recently published Silverware Quality Control (QC) on AppSource. The Phoenix-based software solutions provider, Silverware Inc. developed the application to help customers scale their business without sacrificing quality.

The Silverware QC app is designed to support a company's quality management strategy to reduce waste, improve output quality, and create more accurate forecasting and scheduling. The application allows its users to drill directly into item details for more granular results, as well as identify overall production trends before an item becomes a finished good. It also gives companies the data they need for continued process improvement.

The app's flexibility, combined with the Microsoft stack, make it an ideal combination for fast-moving products, highly regulated industries, and everything in-between.

"Regardless of what you produce, consistency and quality are key to operational excellence and customer success. Our QC module helps standardize processes, develop key controls for consistent output, and gets the right data for effective decision-making to ensure a company's competitive advantage," states Alex Glueckler, director of sales and strategy.

Silverware is a Microsoft Gold Partner, President's Club provider of Sage Intacct, and a Top 100 BSI VAR Star. The Phoenix Business Journal also recognized Silverware in 2017 and 2018 as one of the Best Places to Work. Together, Silverware's team of consultants create solutions that help manufacturers and distributors realize a better future.

To learn more about Silverware and its Quality Control app, visit silverw.com/software-quality-control.

About Silverware Inc.

Silverware Inc., founded in 1988, is headquartered in Phoenix and has an office in Seattle. The company specializes in cloud solutions, enterprise resource planning (ERP), solution design, implementation, and support for businesses throughout the U.S. For more information, visit silverw.com or call (480) 423-8324.

