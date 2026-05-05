Silvester & Company and ChampionScott Partners Join Forces to Place Leaders Who Will Shape the Future

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvester & Company ("S&C") announced the acquisition of ChampionScott Partners ("CSP"), a retained executive search firm with a distinguished record of guiding clients through critical leadership inflection points: CEO and founder succession, board composition, C-suite buildout, and leadership advisory for technology-enabled businesses globally.

This partnership unites firms with a shared conviction: leadership decisions demand genuine partnership, disciplined judgment, and the courage to challenge conventional thinking - to place leaders who will shape the future, not simply respond to it.

The combined firm creates a more powerful leadership advisory platform, bringing deep sector expertise with expanded CEO, C-suite, and board-level capability. Clients will benefit from broader perspective, access to exceptional talent across and beyond their traditional industries, and the ability to identify leaders who can operate at the intersection of sectors.

At a time when much of the executive search industry is consolidating for scale, S&C has taken a different path - expanding strategically to build capability, not simply capacity.

"We are living through a period of real transformation; the decisions organizations make about who leads will ripple far beyond their own walls. The ChampionScott team deepens our capability at the CEO and board level and brings the same values we've built on: commitment to clients, care for candidates, and the belief that this work demands a different kind of search firm; it is our privilege and responsibility to do it well."

— Jennifer Silvester, CEO, Silvester & Company

"What stood out immediately was the alignment in values and approach. Together, we are better positioned to deliver exceptional results, particularly for clients navigating their most complex leadership challenges."

— Geoff Champion, CEO, ChampionScott Partners

This next chapter reflects a clear ambition: to grow thoughtfully, invest in technology that enhances judgment and deepens client value. S&C will remain a firm where partnership, quality, culture, and impact are central to everything it does.

About Silvester & Company: a women-owned global executive search firm, built on a 30-year commitment to complex, high-stakes industries including aerospace & defense, mining & natural resources, advanced manufacturing, medical device technology, and private equity. Learn more at silvesco.com.

About ChampionScott Partners: A respected executive search firm specializing in leadership solutions for technology and technology-enabled businesses globally. Learn more at championscott.com.

SOURCE Silvester & Company