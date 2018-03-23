Silvia E. Vargas, AICP, LEED AP Joins CGA

MIAMI, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvin, Giordano & Associates, Inc. (CGA) welcomes Silvia E. Vargas to the CGA Miami office as a Principal Planner. Silvia joins CGA with 25 years of public and private sector experience in community planning and design. In her new role she will pursue and manage a variety of planning projects, including comprehensive plans and area plans, as well as providing public engagement support for other types of CGA projects.

Silvia holds a Bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies and a Master's degree in Urban Planning from the University of Kansas. Prior to joining CGA, Silvia ran her own planning consultancy, Silvia E. Vargas Community Planning, LLC (SEVCP), where she concentrated on helping local governments and nonprofits design and execute creative planning processes to engage their stakeholders.

Silvia's work includes many comprehensive and strategic plans; visioning, neighborhood, district, downtown and corridor plans; grant preparation; parks and recreation master plans; institutional campus master plans; site-scale planning; and land acquisition program for recreational and environmental preservation purposes.

Her efforts have been recognized with numerous awards and speaking opportunities.

Silvia is actively involved in the advancement of the planning profession through the American Planning Association (APA), currently as a nationally-elected Commissioner of the American Institute of Certified Planners Commission. She has consulted as an expert to The American Architectural Foundation's Sustainable Cities' and City Managers' Design Academies. She is also a member of ULI's Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI).

About CGA

Calvin, Giordano & Associates (CGA) offers clients a comprehensive approach to building code services, construction administration/inspection, data technologies, engineering, landscape architecture, planning, surveying, and traffic engineering and transportation planning. Based in Ft. Lauderdale, CGA employs more than 350 professionals and has offices located in Miami-Dade, West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie, Estero, and Tampa/Clearwater. For more information go to CGA's website at www.cgasolutions.com

