First Latin American woman to lead a company to unicorn status appointed to steward the venture and innovation arm of Unicorns Inc., producers of the world-renowned investment broadcast, 'Unicorn Hunters'

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin Inc. , the public reporting company that addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market, announces today a strategic leadership transition: Silvina Moschini , who was formerly the President at Unicoin, has been appointed as the CEO of Unicorns Inc.

Ms. Moschini will concurrently continue to lead as Founder and Chairwoman of Unicoin Inc. with the goal of solidifying the company's prominence as a trailblazer in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Silvina Moschini, Unicoin's Visionary Founder, Appointed to Lead Unicorns Inc.

Moschini's entrepreneurial vision has been instrumental in building Unicoin's success as a leading SEC regulated, public reporting company with an assets-backed security token. In her new role as CEO of Unicorns Inc., she will spearhead the showcasing of the best Pre-IPO investment opportunities on the renowned Unicorn Hunters series, leveraging her extensive industry expertise to oversee investments in new ventures within the broader digital asset ecosystem, while facilitating direct fundraising opportunities for Unicorn Hunters-featured companies.

Additionally, she will focus on elevating brand visibility and value, contributing to the company's overarching mission of democratizing wealth and empowering both investors and entrepreneurs alike in the process.

"This leadership realignment positions Unicoin and Unicorn Hunters for long-term success," stated Alex Konanykhin, Unicoin Inc, CEO. "We're thrilled to unlock new opportunities and build alongside Silvina a community that connects entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, emboldening our commitment in 2024 to providing a stable and secure investment platform."

As one of only a handful of female crypto entrepreneurs worldwide, Silvina Moschini has emerged as a leading authority on the digital economy, the future of finance, the democratizing of next generation financial access and ultimately the transformative impact of Web3 blockchain technologies and token-based economics on wealth creation. An award-winning advocate for women economic empowerment, Moschini has garnered international prestige for her myriad contributions - She was named "Woman of the Year in Disruptive Technologies" by UN Women and the Global Compact at the She Is Global Forum, the largest forum in Latin America focused on gender equality. Additionally, Spanish magazine Hola! has recognized her as one of the "Top 100 Latina Powerhouses of 2023," highlighting her exceptional achievements in the business world.

"The future of finance is brighter than ever, and I'm thrilled to be at the helm of both Unicoin and Unicorns Inc. as we push the boundaries of what is possible in the digital asset space," said Moschini.

Unicoin creates value for its investors by growing a diversified portfolio of assets, including equity stakes in high-growth companies and real estate properties. Unicoin's growth strategy includes innovative fundraising strategies like its Buy Now, Pay Later program and its " We pay 140% for real estate " program, which offer real estate owners the opportunity to use their properties to acquire unicoins.

Over $500 million in unicoins have been sold since the digital asset's launch in February 2022, and the price of the coins has increased by 4,900%. This growth trend emblemizes the trust that individual and corporate investors from more than 140 countries are placing in Unicoin.

Investors can currently purchase unicoins at Unicoin.com for 50¢/ú, each with a minimum required amount of $1,000. U.S. residents must meet the criteria of "accredited investors."

About Unicoin and Unicorn Hunters



Unicoin is the public reporting company that addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market. Unlike first-wave coins, Unicoin is transparent, SEC-compliant, and backed by a diversified asset portfolio that includes real estate, equity in high-growth companies and other assets. Unicoin has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at kmgi.us/white .

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to invest in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage. Unicorn Hunters, recognized as the most iconic business series of recent times , according to Forbes magazine, is pioneering 'enrichtaniment' - a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that drive next-generation wealth.

