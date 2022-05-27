SILVIO SCAGLIA DEFEATS JULIA HAART IN DELAWARE CASE

Judge Denies Haart's Claims to 50% Ownership of Scaglia Companies & Property

NEW YORK , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned tech entrepreneur and global talent agency chairman Silvio Scaglia received a major win in Delaware when a judge ruled Scaglia to be the controlling owner of Elite World Group ("EWG") and its parent company, Freedom Holding, Inc. This decision comes in response to a petition filed by Julia Haart, Scaglia's estranged wife, on February 11, 2022, claiming equal ownership of the company – just two days after being terminated as CEO of EWG.

"I always had faith that 'fake it till you make it,' would not hold up in a court of law," Scaglia said. "The challenge to my ownership of Freedom and EWG was always based on lies, and I'm happy to have this behind me."

Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn ruled on May 26, 2022, in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, in a final order, "Haart is therefore not entitled to the relief she seeks in Counts I, II, III, and IV" – i.e., the four counts relating to her lie about owning 50% of all of Scaglia's properties and businesses.

"It's time for Ms. Haart to acknowledge her lies regarding 50% ownership," Davis said. "She must retract all inaccurate statements made to the media and business community that she owned 50% of Freedom, EWG or associated properties. Even after Vice Chancellor Zurn's final order, Ms. Haart could not resist trying to 'fake it,' saying that the court's decision wasn't 'final.'"

The Hon. Vice Chancellor Zurn wrote that her forthcoming memorandum opinion would include the "reasons detailed" for the final order rejecting Haart's four false claims that she owned 50% of Scaglia's companies and property. Vice Chancellor Zurn also wrote she "has made her key factual findings and legal conclusions," and issued the order to "expedite finality and steady Freedom and EWG."

Additionally, Mr. Davis plans to challenge Netflix's right to continue filming My Unorthodox Life at 70 Vestry Street. "The apartment is in what is now proven company property – which I believe Ms. Haart is no longer entitled to use," Davis said. "She signed a contract with Netflix, saying that she 'owned' the apartment – a lie." Davis had previously sent a cease-and-desist demand to Netflix and its producers, asking them to stop filming the series My Unorthodox Life at 70 Vestry Street.

Press Contact:

Emma Novak

[email protected]

(202) 557-5559

SOURCE Lanny Davis