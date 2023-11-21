Silvus Appoints Aerospace and Technology Executive Eduardo Iniguez As Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Silvus Technologies, Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced the addition of Eduardo Iniguez to its executive management team as Chief Financial Officer. 

Mr. Iniguez brings more than fifteen years of strategic and financial leadership experience with prominent aerospace companies including AllClear Aerospace & Defense, and Cadence Aerospace, as well as market disrupting technology companies Getaround, HyreCar and RxSight.

In his new role at Silvus, Mr. Iniguez will drive the company's overall financial strategy, leading its budgeting & planning, accounting, cash flow, strategic M&A activity, and capital management operations. This addition underscores Silvus' commitment to accelerating the growth of its global operations, while delivering sustainable financial performance across the company's diverse portfolio of products and technology.

"Eduardo's financial leadership background in aerospace manufacturing, combined with his entrepreneurial experience in high growth technology sectors makes him uniquely qualified to help guide Silvus' financial strategy to achieve its next stage of growth," said Babak Daneshrad, Silvus Founder and CEO. "I look forward to working with him to realize Silvus' growth potential as we continue to innovate communications technology for mission critical applications."

Before joining Silvus, Mr. Iniguez served as Senior Vice President of Finance, Risk & Strategy for Getaround, a pioneering carsharing service that provides convenient access to vehicles from their gig and peer-to-peer marketplaces. Prior to Getaround, Mr. Iniguez served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of HyreCar. Previous to that, he was the Vice President of Corporate Finance & Accounting for AllClear Aerospace & Defense. While there, he was also responsible for 11 business unit P&Ls globally and served concurrently as the Chief Financial Officer of their joint venture with VertPrime Government Services. Mr. Iniguez has also held financial leadership roles in technology, medical devices, and other aerospace and defense companies.

"Silvus Technologies is an amazing organization dedicated to solving the toughest tactical communication problems on the planet," said Eduardo Iniguez, Silvus CFO. "I am excited to be joining the Silvus team, capitalizing on my background and experience to help the company realize its future growth potential."

Mr. Iniguez holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance, and a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. For more information visit the Management Team page on the Silvus website, or follow Silvus on LinkedIn

About Silvus Technologies, Inc. 
As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, 310.614.9897, [email protected]

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Silvus Introduces StreamCaster PRISM Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO - Antenna Radio System at the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C. - Booth #3330

