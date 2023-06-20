Silvus Awarded $5.5 Million Contract By U.S. Army For StreamCaster PRISM Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO - Antenna Radio Systems

StreamCaster PRISM to support Sustainment Transport System Line-of-Sight Program

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced that the U.S. Army has awarded Silvus a $5.5 Million contract for StreamCaster PRISM Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO in support of the Sustainment Transport System Line-of-Sight Program (STS LOS). The initial task order from the U.S. Army includes StreamCaster PRISM Antenna Radio systems, training, spares, and integrated logistical support.

Delivering long-range connectivity in any operational environment, Silvus' StreamCaster PRISM is a rapidly deployable integrated antenna and radio solution that combines the power of StreamCaster dual band MANET radios (AN/PRC-169v(1)) with high-gain dual band MIMO sector antennas – designed to deliver high data rates over long distances.  

Silvus StreamCaster PRISM was selected as the materiel solution for the Army's STS LOS program for its ability to create a robust and scalable point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and EW resilient mesh network with advanced interference avoidance and cancellation waveform capabilities. In addition, all StreamCaster PRISM systems acquired by the Army will include Silvus' proprietary Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform with Spectrum Dominance features to enable operations in congested and contested environments.        

"StreamCaster PRISM exemplifies Silvus' commitment to delivering on the Army's unified network modernization efforts, providing high bandwidth connectivity for line-of-sight logistics data exchange," said Mike Kell, Silvus Director of Army Strategic Programs. "Rapidly deployable and with integrated Spectrum Dominance LPI/LPD and AJ capabilities, StreamCaster PRISM provides the Army with a highly mobile and EW-resilient STS LOS communications solution that supports contested logistics sustainment operations in a dynamically changing battlespace."     

The Army's new Sustainment Transport System (STS) will provide an expeditionary, easy to use and secure global data transfer for the logistics community – including logistics, personnel, medical and force protection data – to enable the rapid delivery of the right supplies and personnel to the right locations on the battlefield. STS will modernize and replace the legacy SATCOM and line-of-sight logistics network program, known as the Combat Service Support (CSS) network, to create an easy to deploy network transport system that provides resilient, high-capacity connectivity needed to enable the exchange of critical logistics information worldwide.

Learn more about the StreamCaster family of MANET radios on the Silvus website and follow us on LinkedIn.         

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.
Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.  Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

