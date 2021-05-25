Silvus Enables Push-to-Talk Interoperability Across Disparate Devices and Networks

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the release of StreamLC, the first family of software apps designed to enable Radio Over IP (RoIP) voice communications between StreamCaster MANET radios and Android or Windows devices running on any network. Designed for rapid deployment, the StreamLC client empowers End User Devices with Push-to-Talk ("PTT") capability which is fully interoperable with Silvus StreamCaster radios' native PTT capability, supporting a wide variety of mission critical operations – including communication with a command center or with disparate teams operating across private and public networks.

StreamLC can extend PTT functions wirelessly for covert operations, provide PTT capability to multiple operators throughout a headquarters facility, and enable remote PTT capability around the world via Internet/VPN access. Additionally, LTE data networks can be bridged into a StreamCaster network enabling a broader hybrid network footprint with instant PTT communications to improve reliability and connectivity.

"We pride ourselves on supporting our customer's needs by developing solutions that make StreamCaster radios adaptable and easy to use. With the release of StreamLC, we are enabling Radio-over-IP interoperability between Silvus StreamCaster radios and Android and Windows devices," said Jimi Henderson, Silvus Vice President of Sales. "The ability to support numerous off-the-shelf end user devices, coupled with the simplicity of StreamLC's controls and operations, make it a valuable tool for users across the military, law enforcement and emergency services."

For more information on StreamLC or to request a StreamCaster radio demo, visit silvustechnologies.com or email [email protected].

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

