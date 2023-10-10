Silvus Introduces StreamCaster PRISM Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO - Antenna Radio System at the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C. - Booth #3330

News provided by

Silvus Technologies, Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 07:58 ET

Family of Modular Sector Antennas Delivering High Throughput and Wide Area Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUSA Annual 2023 -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today introduced StreamCaster PRISM, a new family of modular Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO antenna radio systems at the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition (October 9-11) in Washington, D.C. - booth #3330.  

Continue Reading

Designed for tactical operations, at-the-halt and fixed infrastructure applications, StreamCaster PRISM's ruggedized construction and toolless set-up enables it to be rapidly deployed, providing operational flexibility combined with unrivaled area coverage and range.

A single StreamCaster PRISM can be mounted tactically on masts to create a long-range UAS ground control station, or multiple sectors can be permanently installed on rooftops, mountain peaks, or towers to create a strategic communications infrastructure for citywide mesh networks or border security operations. Additionally, with flexible power source options (AC and DC) available, StreamCaster PRISM goes where it's needed most.

StreamCaster PRISM combines the performance of Silvus' StreamCaster MANET radios, providing up to 20W output power (80W effective radiated power thanks to TX Eigen Beamforming) and up to 100 Mbps data throughput, with high-gain, dual polarity sector antennas to deliver up to 360° of coverage for air and ground applications.  

"StreamCaster PRISM offers customers a wide spectrum of precision integrated sectorized MIMO solutions to quickly and securely expand their mesh network capabilities in virtually any environment," said Jimi Henderson, Silvus Technologies, Vice President of Sales. "These high gain, sectorized antennas coupled with state-of-the-art StreamCaster MANET radios provide a blanket of coverage throughout an area of operation, allowing operators to concentrate on their mission and not on their communications infrastructure."    

StreamCaster PRISM antenna radio systems are now available in a variety of L, S, C, and dual S/C frequency band configuration options with 12-16 dBi gain and dual polarity. New StreamCaster PRISM antenna radio system configuration options will launch in the future to meet emerging customer requirements.

Learn more about StreamCaster PRISM and the StreamCaster family of MANET radios at www.silvustechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.  

About Silvus Technologies, Inc. As Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, 310.614.9897, [email protected]   

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Silvus Appoints Aerospace and Defense Industry Veteran Gorik Hossepian As Chief Operating Officer

Silvus Appoints Aerospace and Defense Industry Veteran Gorik Hossepian As Chief Operating Officer

Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced the addition of Gorik...
U.S. Army Selects Silvus Antenna Integrated Radio System for Integrated Battle Command System

U.S. Army Selects Silvus Antenna Integrated Radio System for Integrated Battle Command System

Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced that the United States...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.