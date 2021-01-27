Silvus Secures Additional Funding, Advancement to Third Phase of SWARMM Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the company is going under contract for Phase Three of the DARPA Scalable Wideband Autonomous RF Mapping MANET (SWARMM) program to deliver a matured radio frequency (RF) spectrum scanning technology. The SWARMM program is based on Silvus' Filtering by Aliasing Spectrum Sensing Technology (FASST). The FASST sensor is designed to deliver extremely fast spectrum scanning speed – 6 to 60 THz/sec – in a form factor the size of an iPhone.

Silvus' FASST has great potential due to its ability to offer high performance in a small form factor, utilizing periodic spreading sequences to quickly and efficiently isolate different portions of the spectrum. This rapid capture of samples across a broad frequency range enables significant improvement in the probability of intercept of arbitrary RF activity using small sensor packages. The SWARMM program utilizes this new FASST capability to enable wide area source detection.

"We have seen tremendous development and interest in FASST over the last couple of years," said Dr. Mansour Rachid, Silvus Director of Systems Engineering. "As we enter into Phase Three of SWARMM, we intend to deliver high-speed, low-cost sensors that offer an alternative approach to RF sensing and rapid detection and reporting."

DARPA plans to employ FASST with other technologies to form a robust system-of-systems concept that enables improved RF situational awareness. Silvus is scheduled to demonstrate the FASST system's matured operation at a field test in March 2021.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

Media Contact:

Patrick Renegar

W: 703-519-1600 Ext. 104

[email protected]

Sales Contact:

Jimi Henderson

Phone: 310.479.3333

[email protected]

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

www.silvustechnologies.com

