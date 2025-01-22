Silvus StreamCaster Leads the Way as The Industry's First MANET Radio To Receive FIPS 140-3 Level 2 Validation

Providing Protected and Secure Communications for Mission-Critical Operations

Achieves National Institute of Standards and Technology – Federal Information Processing Standards

Security Requirements for Cryptographic Modules

Unmatched Data Security – StreamCaster MANET radios' cryptographic modules meet the NIST's most rigorous cryptographic security standards for protecting sensitive information data, while offering support for advanced encryption standards including AES-256 to safeguard sensitive data against modern threats.

International Recognition – FIPS 140-3 aligns with ISO/IEC 19790:2012 ensuring global cryptographic consistency with U.S. and allied partner nations' encryption standards, enabling secure and protected communications across multi-national operations.

Level 2 Security Features – In addition to meeting NIST's advanced cryptographic security requirements, StreamCaster MANET radios provide Level 2: Role-Based Authentication, including physical security measures and ensuring that only authorized users can access cryptographic functions.

Future-Proof Encryption – Accessible from Silvus' proprietary StreamScape 5 network management software, FIPS 140-3 delivers lifecycle security for users from network design to deployment.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies ("Silvus"), a global leader in advanced wireless networking solutions, today announced that its StreamCaster MANET radios are the first and only tactical radios with cryptographic modules to receive FIPS 140-3 Level 2 validation. By achieving FIPS 140-3 Level 2 validation, Silvus reinforces its position as a trusted provider of secure, resilient communication solutions that defense, law enforcement agencies, and critical infrastructure operators rely on for mission-critical communications in any operational environment.

StreamCaster MANET radios are the first and only tactical radios with cryptographic modules to receive FIPS 140-3 Level 2 validation.

StreamCaster MANET radios provide high-fidelity video, voice, and IP data communications – delivering actionable intelligence at the speed of relevance. At the heart of every StreamCaster MANET radio is Silvus' battle-proven MN-MIMO waveform, capable of linking hundreds of nodes with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Applicable radio models now available with FIPS 140-3 Level 2 encryption include SC4200, SC4400, SL4200, and SM4200.

"We are proud to achieve FIPS 140-3 Level 2 validation, a milestone that highlights our dedication to providing the most advanced tactical communication solutions," said Weijun Zhu, Vice President of Engineering at Silvus Technologies. "Certification of StreamCaster MANET radios ensures that our customers can operate with confidence, knowing their sensitive communications are safeguarded from compromise in even the most contested environments."

Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-3 Level 2 validation, established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), ensures that StreamCaster MANET radios meet the U.S. Government's highest security requirements for cryptographic modules to protect sensitive data. This standard provides operators with the confidence that their communications remain secure in high-risk, mission-critical operations. Silvus' achievement of FIPS 140-3 Level 2 validation brings significant advancements over the previous FIPS 140-2 standard, including:

Alignment with ISO/IEC 19790:2012 for global interoperability and consistency with global cryptographic security.

Enhanced Level 2 Security provides additional protection including physical tamper evidence and role-based authentication, where access to the cryptographic module is controlled by user roles allowing different levels of permission.

Lifecycle security evaluations from design to deployment.

Mandate for more advanced cryptographic algorithms, including SHA-3 as the primary hashing algorithm and AES as the only approved symmetric encryption algorithm.

Governments worldwide are transitioning to FIPS 140-3 to bolster cybersecurity. In the United States, federal agencies are required to use FIPS 140-3 validated modules, with September 2026 set as the sunset date for FIPS 140-2 certificates. Through the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), Canada's Communications Security Establishment (CSE) jointly validates FIPS 140 modules with NIST, ensuring compliance across North America. Additionally, FIPS-validated modules are widely adopted by governments and organizations in countries like the UK, Australia, and Japan to ensure robust cryptographic protections for their national security and critical infrastructure.

Current Silvus customers are now able to access FIPS 140-3 Level 2 encryption and capability enhancements through a software update in the StreamScape 5 network management software. Learn more about the StreamCaster family of MANET radios and their FIPS 140-3 Level 2 validation (Certificate # 4936) at csrc.nist.gov. Stay connected with Silvus on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, 310.479.3333, [email protected]

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.