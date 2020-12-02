Silvus StreamCaster Radios First to Integrate Successfully, Taking iTAK 2.0 Off the Grid

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") and Syzygy Integration, LLC ("Syzygy") today announced the first successful integration of a MANET radio with iTAK 2.0, a newly developed capability that closes a multi-year gap in the Team Awareness Kit/Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) ecosystem by providing the first TAK to be fully functional and scalable with Apple and iOS products. Now, with the successful integration of Silvus StreamCaster radios, iTAK 2.0 fills critical situational awareness gaps and operates seamlessly in austere communication environments for edge operations.

"Integrating the Silvus StreamCaster radio into our product was as simple as plug and play with zero modifications required on either side," said Wesley Mitchell, President, Syzygy. "The reliability and ease of use of Silvus StreamCaster radios will allow us to not only provide more robust capabilities with iTAK 2.0, but also to integrate Silvus radios with our Internet of TAK products."

The Silvus WiFi Dongle proved essential to integrating commercial off the shelf iOS handsets with the StreamCaster radio directly to the operating system and hardware. This capability also allowed the StreamCaster to successfully share sensor and video data through Syzygy's SNAP (Networked Sensors) system and seamlessly integrate with Syzygy's secure Tak.Team SaaS infrastructure.

"iTAK 2.0 is a gamechanger, filling a ten-year gap within the situational awareness infrastructure," said Jimi Henderson, Silvus Vice President of Sales. "As the first MANET radio to integrate with iTAK 2.0, we look forward to building on this success by expanding our compatibility to additional Syzygy applications and their full suite of TAK products."

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

About Syzygy Integration, LLC

Headquartered in Conshohocken PA, Syzygy Integration, LLC is a company focused on providing next generation situational awareness to those that protect the homeland. Their suite of products include SNAP (Networked Sensors), TAK.Team (commercially available TAK infrastructure) as well as full software and cloud development services for next generation situational awareness. Please contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Patrick Renegar

W: 703-519-1600 Ext. 104

[email protected]

Sales Contact:

Jimi Henderson

Phone: 310.479.3333

[email protected]

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

www.silvustechnologies.com

