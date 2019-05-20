Silvus Technologies and Information Assurance Specialists Team to Deliver Classified Data Protection on MANET Radio Networks Using NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC)

Silvus Technologies, Inc. and Information Assurance Specialists (IAS), Inc. have entered into a teaming agreement in support of several US Marine Corp, US Navy, and US Army contracts to develop an encryption approach that keeps the MANET radios unclassified while seamlessly securing them for use with classified data. Silvus Technologies is a leader in the design, development and production of MANET radio solutions. IAS is a pace setter in the design, development, and production of high performance CSfC IP networking appliances. The groundbreaking cryptographic solution is a combination of the Silvus MANET radio encryption technology layered with the IAS CSfC Component List listed VPN Gateway Module technology. This layering of encryption capabilities will yield several "first of their kind" National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) compliant, dual layers of encryption, MANET/VPN router CSfC Comprised Solutions. The utility of NSA's CSfC program is that two commercially validated layers of encryption can be layered to secure classified data while in transit. Encryption for MANET radios inherently must satisfy highly mobile security associations. Similarly, the layering of two commercial devices, as outlined by the NSA CSfC program, ensures the radio is not a Controlled Cryptographic Item. The joint contracts have enabled IAS and Silvus to work closely with the CSfC Program Office to develop these extremely innovative CSfC solutions.

As industry leaders in their respective domains, IAS and Silvus both bring synergistic strengths to the partnership. IAS has extensive technical experience with NSA cryptographic requirements, has successfully completed the CSfC process, obtained FIPS 140-2 validation and NIAP Common Criteria certification, and has obtained CSfC Component List placement for the IAS VPN Gateway Modules. Silvus has extensive experience in MANET networking and implementation, has obtained FIPS-140-2 validation, is currently taking their cryptography solution through National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) certification process, and provides the high performance StreamCaster line of software defined MANET radios. Bringing these two companies together to share capabilities will make MANET radio classified data transmission possible in a handheld or unmanned vehicle form factors. For example, Figure 1 is an envisioned combined product (SC4200 radio and an IAS router) that would allow a soldier to generate and share classified data within a MANET radio network.

Silvus and IAS will demonstrate the combined CSfC solution at the Special Operations Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Florida on May 28-30. Stop by IAS booth # 1647 to learn more.

About Silvus Technologies

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

About Information Assurance Specialists, Inc.

Located in Turnersville, NJ, Information Assurance Specialists (IAS) designs and manufactures software and hardware-based IP networking router solutions and Software Definable Network Appliances™ (SDNA™), for the commercial and defense markets. As NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) experts, IAS delivers secure, enterprise-level products that meet the most stringent mission requirements where ruggedization, security, size, weight, and power are critical. The company also provides a full range of specialized support services in the form of custom design engineering, engineering support, and COMSEC and INFOSEC segment consulting. IAS products are already trusted by government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Security Agency, the National Security Council, Executive Office of the President and many others.

