Silvus Technologies Partners with Safeware - Expanding Public Agency Access to Advanced StreamCaster MANET Radios

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a leader in advanced wireless communications systems, today announced a new resale partnership with Safeware, a leading safety solutions provider.

With StreamCaster MANET radios now available through Safeware, first responders, law enforcement, and disaster relief agencies across the nation can establish robust, decentralized communication networks, improving coordination and efficiency in emergency response.

The Silvus family of StreamCaster MANET radios deliver high-fidelity video, voice and data communications with class-leading output power, range, and mobility.

"We're thrilled to partner with Safeware to extend the reach of StreamCaster MANET radios to agencies on the front lines of public safety," said Jimi Henderson, Vice President of Sales at Silvus Technologies. "This partnership ensures that first responders will have access to reliable, secure, and robust communications when it matters most."

The Silvus family of StreamCaster MANET radios deliver high-fidelity video, voice and data communications with class-leading output power, range, and mobility. At the heart of every StreamCaster MANET radio is Silvus' leading-edge MN-MIMO waveform technology that creates a self-healing, self-forming and adaptive mesh network – capable of linking hundreds of nodes with unmatched data rate throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability.

Also available as an extension of the MN-MIMO waveform is Spectrum Dominance – an expansive suite of advanced interference avoidance and cancellation capabilities that provide secure and protected mesh network communications in high RF traffic environments including disaster areas, sporting events, parades, and rallies, without sacrificing performance. This allows teams to stay connected and on mission in a wide range of operational scenarios without worrying whether communications will fail.

"At Safeware, just like Silvus, we're dedicated to providing first responders and public safety teams with the best communication tools available," said Connie Stallings, Senior Vendor Relations Manager at Safeware. "By including Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios to our list of partners, we're helping agencies build strong, reliable communication networks that hold up in the toughest situations."

Interested agencies can contact Safeware for more information.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com .

About Safeware

Safeware is a leading provider of safety solutions, specializing in assessing, distributing, and training advanced technologies to mitigate risks and enhance safety across various industries. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Safeware remains at the forefront of safety excellence, empowering organizations to protect lives, assets, and the environment. Learn more at www.safewareinc.com.

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, 310.479.3333, [email protected]

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.