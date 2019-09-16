Silvus Technologies selected by Silent Falcon UAS Technologies as Comm System Partner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies is pleased to announce its partnership with Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, a leading UAS service provider and manufacturer of the Silent Falcon™, a solar electric, fixed wing, long endurance, long range Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). Silent Falcon™ integrates Silvus's advanced technology MIMO MANET Streamcaster communications systems in its unmanned aircraft systems including its new SF ATAK Field Observer Kit.

Silent Falcon™ has proven the effectiveness of the Silvus MIMO MANET communications systems for a wide variety of UAS long range commercial applications in oil and gas, pipeline, electric power transmission, mapping and surveying markets. It has also been successfully deployed in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance; Search and Rescue and long-range border patrol missions across the globe; and in extreme environmental conditions while assisting the US Department of Interior in wildfire fighting operations.

With its recently introduced three radio SF TriAntenna Ground Control Station, powered by Silvus Streamcaster components, the reliability, connectivity and bandwidth of the Silent Falcon ™ system has been significantly increased. The comm systems capabilities have been further enhanced by the addition of the SF ATAK Field Observer Kit, a small, portable kit that provides live streaming videos with map overlays on tablets and smartphones to operators on the ground who need this vital information in real time. Until the introduction of the SF ATAK Field Observer Kit, dissemination of this vital data was confined to ground station observers or at remote command centers. The initial deployment of the SF ATAK Field Observer Kit will be to support wildfire fighting efforts for the US Department of Interior during this summer's fire season.

"With 5 hours of flight time and an array of payload sensor options, Silent Falcon ™ needed a low-SWaP radio capable of delivering high bandwidth communications over great distances" said Kasey Cooper, Director of Unmanned Systems at Silvus Technologies. "After rigorous testing of other datalinks, Silent Falcon ™ engineers determined StreamCaster 4200 to provide the best performance-to-SWaP ratio. We are excited to support the team at Silent Falcon ™ as they deploy their innovative platform into a variety of mission-critical applications".

"Our partnership with Silvus Technologies has allowed Silent Falcon ™ to greatly expand the capabilities and reliability of our Silent Falcon ™ system. The Silvus products are easy to operate, integrate well with the Silent Falcon ™ system, and provide rock solid communications in the most difficult conditions. And we have taken these capabilities a step further with the introduction of the SF ATAK Field Observer Kit" said John W. Brown, Silent Falcon ™ Chairman and CEO, "further demonstrating the flexibility of the Silent Falcon ™ system and the Silvus StreamCaster MN-MIMO MANET technology".

ABOUT SILENT FALCON ™ UAS TECHNOLOGIES

Silent Falcon UAS Technologies manufactures patent pending, state-of-the-art small Unmanned Aircraft Systems and components and sensors for the security, military and commercial markets including oil and gas and pipeline inspections, power utility inspections, large scale agriculture, natural resource management, security/ISR, public safety, and mapping/surveying. Silent Falcon is the only solar electric UAS to provide long endurance and range, silent operations, and an open interface payload bay accommodating a wide- variety of payloads that are also quick and easy to change. The company is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For more information, please visit: www.silentfalconuas.com

ABOUT SILVUS TECHNOLOGIES



Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. For more information, please visit: www.silvustechnogies.com

