Silvus Technologies Unveils StreamCaster LITE 5200

SL5200: Ultra-Low SWaP OEM Module

Delivering Powerful MANET Radio Performance for Leading-Edge Unmanned Systems

The Power to Perform - SL5200 unifies C2, sensor, and telemetry data with communications relay capabilities into one powerful (up to 2W output power – 4W effective), streamlined OEM module





Network Connectivity for Multi-Domain Operations - Powered by Silvus' battle-proven MN-MIMO waveform, the SL5200 is capable of linking hundreds of nodes across any operational environment





Compact Size, Powerful Performance - With an ultra-low SWaP profile and versatile I/O interface options, the SL5200 is purpose-built for tactical unmanned systems - delivering Group 2 UAV level performance in a compact form factor engineered for Group 1 sized platforms

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader in advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced its next-generation MANET radio OEM module: the StreamCaster LITE 5200 (SL5200).

Designed for leading-edge unmanned systems, the SL5200 unifies C2, sensor, and telemetry data with communications relay capabilities in an ultra-low SWaP (52g), easy-to-integrate MANET radio module. With up to 2 Watts of native output power (4W effective power, thanks to TX Eigen-Beamforming) and up to 100 Mbps data rate, the SL5200 delivers class-leading power, high-bandwidth throughput, and tactical mobility.

Compact and versatile, with multiple I/O interface options, the SL5200 is designed for seamless integration into a wide range of tactical unmanned systems, and other Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) constrained embedded applications. Systems operators can now experience Group 2 UAV level radio performance in a compact form factor engineered for Group 1 sized platforms.

At the heart of the SL5200 is Silvus' proprietary MN-MIMO waveform, capable of linking hundreds of nodes in any operational environment. With the SL5200, operators can connect multiple UAVs, UGVs, USVs, sensors, personnel, and manned/unmanned platforms, to actualize a common operating picture through one massively scalable mesh network. The SL5200 is seamlessly compatible with 4000-series StreamCaster MANET radios, ensuring interoperability across a diverse range of applications.

"Redefining C2 and comms mesh networking, the SL5200 delivers on Silvus' promise of class-leading range, data throughput, scalability, and EW resilience, in an ultra-low SWaP OEM module providing robust network connectivity for multi-domain operations at the tactical edge," said Jimi Henderson, Vice President of Sales for Silvus Technologies. "To fast-track enhanced capabilities to end-users, the SL5200 is designed for easy integration into a wide range of unmanned sub-systems, reducing development costs and speeding time to market for today's leading-edge manufacturers."

In addition to AES256 and FIPS 140-3 encryption for secure operations, the SL5200 provides available access to Silvus' Spectrum Dominance expansive suite of LPI/LPD and Anti-Jamming resiliency capabilities. Silvus is the only tactical MANET radio provider that delivers Spectrum Dominance secure and protected communications in complex, congested and contested environments, without compromising performance.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

