Sim and The American Society of Cinematographers Announce Partnership to Cultivate Growth in the Film and Television Industry

Sim and the ASC have worked together frequently on events that educate industry professionals on current technology and its application to their evolving craft. As part of this sponsorship, Sim will expand its involvement with the ASC Master Classes, SimLabs, and conferences and seminars in Hollywood and beyond.

"It's with tremendous pride that we announce Sim's enhanced partnership with the ASC, based on our common goal of supporting filmmakers across the globe," said James Haggarty, President and CEO, Sim. "We want to help the community grow by opening new doors and creating new platforms for storytellers. Diversity and inclusiveness are front and center throughout the programs we have planned."

"It's a pleasure and an honor for the ASC to celebrate this partnership with Sim," said Kees van Oostrum, President, ASC. "This sets a landmark example, and validates our role as an educational institution and as a society with a base of knowledge and creativity that represents cinematography in all aspects."

During an official ceremony, a commemorative plaque was unveiled, embedded into the walkway of what is now Sim Plaza in Hollywood, representative of Sim's unwavering support for the art and science of cinematography. Sim will also host a celebration of the ASC's 100th anniversary in 2019 at Sim's Hollywood location.

The unveiling ceremony on Saturday took place moments before the ASC's annual Summer Splash Party, host to various industry dignitaries and talented filmmakers.

About Sim

Sim is a leading supplier of studios, production equipment, workflow/dailies and post-production solutions. With offices spanning North America, Sim's team and services have supported features such as "Deadpool" and Oscar-winning documentary, "OJ: Made in America," and hit series "Game of Thrones," "Mr. Robot," "Stranger Things" and "Handmaid's Tale." Sim Studios supports TV series, feature films and commercial productions with over 400,000 square feet of first-class studio and production facilities in Vancouver. Sim Lighting & Grip provides services and equipment from hubs in Vancouver and Toronto; Sim Camera provides rental equipment and support from hubs in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Northern Ontario and Atlanta. Sim Post provides an array of services from workflow/dailies, to online and offline editing, to final color/DI and visual effects, to sound editorial and mixing. Sim Hollywood is located in the former historic Eastman Kodak building, and provides the industry's only camera-through-post services venue. Sim is backed by Toronto-based investment firm Granite Partners. For more information, visit siminternational.com or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn @simcomplete.

About the American Society of Cinematographers

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the art of cinematography. Celebrating its centennial in 2019, the association continues its commitment to educating aspiring filmmakers and others about the art and craft of cinematography – a mission established by the founding members in 1919. For additional information about the ASC, visit www.theasc.com, or join them on Instagram (@the_asc), follow American Cinematographer Facebook , Twitter (@AmericanCine) and Instagram (@american_cinematographer).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sim-and-the-american-society-of-cinematographers-announce-partnership-to-cultivate-growth-in-the-film-and-television-industry-300658971.html

SOURCE SIM