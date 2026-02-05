Deal combines capital and code to build a proprietary data moat that puts SIM IP in the market leading position for unlocking value in IP investments

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauvegarder Investment Management, Inc. ("SIM IP"), a global leader in intellectual property-based investment and monetization, and Garden Intel, the pioneer of AI-driven patent intelligence, today announced they have closed a merger of the two companies. The transaction values Garden Intel at $150 million and creates a vertically integrated, profitable platform with the opportunity for nine-figure revenue growth as it prepares for the public markets.

Why SIM IP Joined Forces with Garden Intel Speed Speed

The merger unites SIM IP's deep licensing expertise and relationships with Garden's state-of-the-art agentic AI infrastructure to address a massive market inefficiency: while patents collectively represent hundreds of billions in latent value, fewer than 2% of issued patents generate any financial return. This deal creates the first platform capable of solving this liquidity crisis at scale.

Building the Data Moat

The core of the transaction is the creation of a "Self-Reinforcing Flywheel" that legacy firms cannot replicate. While traditional patent monetization relies on static legal analysis, Garden's infrastructure fuses patent data with real-world commercial signals across science and technology.

Adi Sidapara, Chief Executive Officer of Garden Intel stated: "We are building the only platform in the market where the asset class becomes more intelligent with scale, and among all our customers, SIM IP clearly stood out as the ideal entity to merge Garden with." As a combined force, we view our customers now as patent owners that only SIM IP works with. Every patent we analyze, and every license SIM IP executes, feeds proprietary pricing and validity data back into our models. This creates a network effect: greater data attracts more assets, which yields better data, and most importantly, rewards those who innovate with enhanced and faster economic returns. We are building a defensive moat around the financialization of innovation that manual operators cannot penetrate."

Scale Without Headcount

Historically, identifying high-value patents required expensive experts and legal teams and months of manual analysis. Garden's technology streamlines and accelerates the workflow, completing in hours what traditionally required months. This operating leverage allows the combined entity to scale its portfolio and revenue non-linearly, deploying capital with the speed and precision of institutional investors rather than the slow pace of traditional litigation.

The Financialization of Innovation

The combined business is moving beyond the traditional "litigation finance" and "patent monetization" categories to define a new sector—Asset-Based AI. By treating patents as dynamic, data-backed financial instruments rather than static legal documents, SIM IP is positioning itself to create and unlock a potential trillion-dollar asset class.

Erich Spangenberg, Chief Executive Officer of SIM IP, said: "Current market inefficiency is massive, and the opportunity to correct it is generational. SIM IP brings immense market access and proven transaction success, while Garden brings the unique analytical precision that makes those transactions faster, cheaper, and smarter. This merger ultimately will change the IP asset class, as we strive towards becoming the leader in unlocking value in IP investments. Together, we are building an infrastructure that will define how innovation is valued and monetized for decades to come."

The combined entity will operate under the SIM IP brand, with Garden Intel serving as its technology engine.

About SIM IP

Sauvegarder Investment Management, Inc. (SIM IP) is a Miami and Paris-based firm focused on intellectual property-based financing, investment and monetization opportunities. SIM IP invests across IP as an asset class and across jurisdictions, primarily focusing on the US, Europe, and Asia. Further information is available at www.simip.io. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Garden Intel

Garden Intel is an applied AI research company that uses reasoning models to help patent owners find value in their portfolios. By combining patent data with real world data, its AI infrastructure transforms the static legal language of patents into actionable insight, enabling accurate portfolio valuation and infringement detection at scale.

For more about Garden Intel please visit https://www.gardenintel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding SIM IP's strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside SIM IP's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of SIM IP's filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by SIM IP. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Lingga Alithia

SIM IP

[email protected]

Adi Sidapara

[email protected]

SOURCE Sauvegarder Investment Management