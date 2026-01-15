MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauvegarder Investment Management, Inc. ("SIM IP"), a global leader in intellectual property-based investment and monetization, and Tangibly, an AI-powered platform at the forefront of trade secret management and intelligence, announced the launch of a trade secret litigation financing partnership. This partnership combines SIM IP's expertise in IP monetization and enforcement with Tangibly's AI-powered platform for trade secret identification, management, and validation, empowering companies to protect and enforce their most valuable assets against theft and misappropriation.

SIM IP and Tangibly Launch Trade Secret Litigation Financing Partnership

In an era where intellectual property theft costs businesses nearly $1 trillion annually – yet the vast majority of incidents go unprosecuted – this partnership arrives at a critical juncture. With nearly a decade of case law under the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA), trade secrets have emerged as enforceable strategic assets with measurable economic value. However, many companies remain unaware of potential claims or lack the resources to pursue them effectively. The SIM IP-Tangibly alliance closes this gap by providing accessible financing, strategic guidance, and advanced intelligence to level the playing field.

The partnership applies Tangibly's proprietary AI to accelerate trade secret evaluation and litigation readiness. By automating asset identification, evidence development, and case validation, this partnership dramatically reduces the time and cost required to prepare trade secret claims while improving quality and enforcement readiness. "Most companies are sitting on untapped trade secret claims without realizing it," noted Tim Londergan, Co-Founder and CEO of Tangibly. "Our AI tools demystify this process, allowing businesses to quickly evaluate their IP's value and the strength of potential cases. Partnering with SIM IP expands our trade secret offering from management to enforcement, giving innovators a clear path to protect their intellectual property and business interests."

Under the terms of the partnership, Tangibly will deliver litigation intelligence and case validation using its proprietary AI-powered SaaS platform. By systematically identifying and evaluating trade secrets, Tangibly helps organizations assess claim strength, evidentiary readiness and potential value, ensuring only high-quality cases advance to financing consideration. SIM IP will provide litigation financing and strategic advisory services to qualified cases identified by Tangibly's technology.

SIM IP brings decades of experience in unlocking value from IP portfolios, including structured financing solutions, enabling companies, especially smaller innovators, to pursue high quality claims without bearing the full financial risk. "We are thrilled to partner with Tangibly to transform trade secret enforcement from a reactive burden into a proactive advantage," said Erich Spangenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of SIM IP. "For too long, IP theft has been a silent killer of innovation. This partnership ensures that companies have the capital and deep expertise to fight back, turning potential losses into recoverable value and deterring future violations."

The rise in trade secret litigation, fueled by generative AI risks, employee mobility, and global competition, underscores the need for a more accessible enforcement model. Smaller innovators in particular face significant challenges pursuing claims against well-resourced adversaries. The SIM IP-Tangibly partnership addresses this imbalance by blending intelligence, validation and enforcement capital into a single coordinated approach.

This collaboration builds on SIM IP's recent strategic investment in Tangibly and reflects a shared focus on strengthening trade secret protection globally. By expanding into trade secret litigation financing, the partners are creating a "one-stop shop" for IP defense, filling a market void where innovators previously lacked the tools and backing to act decisively.

Looking ahead, SIM IP and Tangibly plan to host educational resources to help companies better understand trade secret rights and enforcement options. Interested organizations can visit https://www.tangibly.com/sim-ip-x-tangibly to learn more.

About SIM IP

Sauvegarder Investment Management, Inc. (SIM IP) is a Miami and Paris-based firm focused on intellectual property-based financing, investment and monetization opportunities. SIM IP invests across IP as an asset class and across jurisdictions, primarily focusing on the US, Europe, and Asia. Further information is available at www.simip.io.

About Tangibly

Tangibly is the world's first enterprise SaaS platform for trade secret management powered by proprietary AI to help companies identify, protect, and enforce their intellectual property. With a focus on efficiency and compliance, Tangibly transforms trade secrets into defensible, valuable assets.

For more about Tangibly, please visit www.tangibly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding SIM IP's strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside SIM IP's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of SIM IP's filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by SIM IP. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Julianna Gordon

7756364542

[email protected]

SOURCE Tangibly