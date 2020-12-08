SIMBA Chain Named Among Food Logistics' 2020 Top 100 Software and Technology Providers

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global food supply chain, has named blockchain innovator SIMBA Chain to its 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list. The annual list honors the top 100 software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

SIMBA Chain was recognized for providing a blockchain-powered supply chain solution to Restaurantes Toks, a popular, 200-plus unit restaurant chain owned by Grupo Gigante in Mexico. SIMBA Chain developed a distributed application (dApp) to register and track coffee beans purchased, processed, packaged, and sold by Toks, ensuring the integrity of its coffee supply chain. View video.

Expressing gratitude for inclusion in Food Logistics' prestigious compilation of top tech providers, SIMBA Chain Joel Neidig says the company's blockchain platform is a highly effective, immutable solution for food and beverage producers, processors, and restaurant chains looking to solve a number of challenges in today's digital and physical worlds. SIMBA Chain's solutions are applicable both to the product and financial side of supply chain management.

"Smart contracts are a powerful tool for food and beverage companies that want to bring enhanced security, transparency, and traceability to their supply chains. Toks came to us with a desire to meet consumer demands for auditable quality and sustainable business processes. What we are providing them is a blockchain-enabled supply chain solution that adds value not just for consumers, but also for coffee farmers, processors, restaurants, and to the food and restaurant industries at large," Neidig says.

Now in its 17th year, the FL100+ features software and technology companies that specialize in products designed to address the unique challenges of the food and beverage supply chain. Says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, "From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track-and-trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident."

She adds, "The pandemic threw the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility, and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!"

Companies on this year's 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

