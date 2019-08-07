Simba Information: From the Printed Page to AI, Instructional Materials Demand Is Broad in K-12 Schools

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most applauded aspects of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act is the ability of states to set individual educational goals and innovate in areas like measuring student progress.

"The ability of states to set those goals means publishers of instructional materials must account for varying demands and standards," said Kathy Mickey, managing editor of the Education Group at Simba Information, the business intelligence and research organization focused on the education and academic publishing industries.

Simba has just released its new report Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2019-2020, which examines changes in market demand and how the publishing industry is meeting those changes.

"Demand will continue to range from the printed page, particularly for reading, to the growing use of artificial intelligence, or AI, particularly for moving students through difficult topics," Mickey said.

There are guideposts for navigating the broad instructional demand as outline in the report, including:

There is renewed focus on having students capable of grade-level reading by third grade;

Workforce training and career and technical education are receiving renewed focus in statehouses and school districts;

Civics and civic engagement are burgeoning areas with plenty of room for growth.

Increased use of apps, games and maker-spaces for hands-on projects in classrooms has led to what teachers have called an "integrated a la carte" approach that ties together data on student needs and resources to address those needs.

As Simba looks ahead over the next several years, it expects strong opportunities and a highly competitive environment, in which companies will need to be flexible to take advantage of opportunities in different states.

Given those assumptions, Simba Information projects the overall instructional materials industry will grow at a compound annual rate of 2.1%, reaching $9.24 billion in size by 2022.

This updated new edition of the annual report delves into market forces that are shaping the demand for instructional materials in nine specific categories: basal core curriculum, courseware, statewide tests, digital supplements, print supplements, manipulatives, trade books, video and classroom magazines.

For more information on Simba's new report, Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2019-2020, visit https://www.simbainformation.com/Publishing-PreK-12552111/ or call 888-29-SIMBA.

About Simba Information

Simba Information is widely recognized as the leading authority for market intelligence in the media and publishing industry. Simba's extensive information network delivers top quality, independent perspective on the people, events and alliances shaping the media and information industry. Simba publishes newsletters and research reports that provide key decision-makers at more than 15,000 client companies around the globe with timely news, analysis, exclusive statistics and proprietary industry forecasts. For more information, please visit http://www.simbainformation.com.

Contact:

Kathy Mickey

Managing Editor/Senior Analyst, Education Group

Simba Information

203-325-8193 x7410

kmickey@simbainformation.com

SOURCE Simba Information

Related Links

https://www.simbainformation.com

