Simba Information: Remote Learning Powers Demand for Digital Instructional Resources

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding the crest of demand from schools forced into remote learning in the spring and fall 2020, providers of K-12 courseware and digital supplemental resources are expected to see growth of 5.2% in 2020, according to Publishing for the PreK-12 Instructional Materials Market 2020, a newly published report from Simba Information.

"The momentum provided by the immediate need to accommodate totally online or hybrid learning models in the 2020-2021 school year should fuel lasting demand," said Kathy Mickey, senior analyst and managing editor of the Education Group at Simba Information.

A wrinkle in growth could be the hiccup in meeting demand for devices. Some districts seeking to buy laptops for their students to create a 1:1 digital environment for home and school are running into supply pressures.

Simba's longer-term expectation is that the familiarity and experience with digital learning gained by both teachers and students will lead to increased use of technology in classrooms once the need for remote learning has abated, Mickey said.

Overall, the sales of instructional materials in all formats is projected to decrease 3.3% to $8.6 billion in 2020, according to Simba. In the span from 2019 to 2023, Simba projects the K-12 instructional materials industry will grow modestly at a compound annual growth rate of 0.8% to $9.17 billion, driven by digital resources at the expense of traditional curriculum materials.

