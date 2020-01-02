Simba Information: Texas 9-12 ELA Leads 2020 Instructional Materials Adoption Opportunities

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With approvals in hand of accountability plans under the Every Student Succeeds Act, schools in 2019 turned toward implementation. And in states that hold statewide K-12 instructional materials adoptions, that has meant new curriculum guidelines and new purchasing.

One of the largest opportunities in 2020 for instructional materials adoptions is Texas, where the materials schools purchase will be used by an estimated 1.8 million students in grades 9-12 in a variety of courses, including literature, journalism, communications, writing, college readiness and study skills, and reading. Thirteen publishers have multiple programs approved in the adoption.

That opportunity is bolstered by the K-12 English language arts adoption in North Carolina, where titles were approved from six publishers.

The adoption opportunities in 2020 and results from major adoptions in 2019 are provided in Simba Information's recently released 2019 National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2020 Outlook.

In 2019, Simba tracked $105 million in sales in the Texas K-8 ELA adoption. While Houghton Mifflin Harcourt dominated the adoption, capturing 52.9% of sales, according to Simba, one of the interesting results was the strength of Zaner-Bloser and Learning without Tears.

"Both of those publishers offer resources for handwriting, a subject area that has been under attack as unnecessary in the computer-driven digital age," said Kathy Mickey, managing editor of the Education Group at Simba. "However, there are efforts in a number of states to mandate the teaching of handwriting."

Individually, the two companies' sales in the Texas adoption earned them supporting roles, Mickey said. But combined, their revenue in the K-5 segment of the Texas adoption catapulted them into a second-place showing, she said.

The 2019 edition of the annual report provides a grounding in the process of instructional materials adoptions and selected results in:

K-8 social studies and science adoptions in California

Science and history spending in North Carolina

Math spending in Florida despite the suspension of the adoption there

despite the suspension of the adoption there Social studies adoption in Tennessee .

The report also includes the annual Publisher Scorecard and a calendar of scheduled adoptions from 2020 through 2023.

