Simbe Unveils Tally 4.0: The Next Generation of Autonomous Retail Robot Powering Store Intelligence via Physical AI

Powered by extended runtime, enhanced edge compute and even sharper vision, Tally 4.0 delivers deeper shelf coverage and real-time data insights at enterprise scale to power retail's next era.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simbe, the global leader in retail shelf digitization and store intelligence, today announced the launch of Tally 4.0 , the most advanced generation of its shelf-scanning robot and the flagship data capture method of its Store Intelligence™ platform. Built on a decade of partnership with the world's leading retailers and cutting edge technology organizations, Tally 4.0 introduces major advancements in runtime, vision, sensing, and edge AI, turning every shelf into a real-time source of ground truth.

With up to 12 hours of runtime, new ultra-high-resolution and specialty cameras, expanded 3D and 360° coverage, and the full-stack NVIDIA AI infrastructure platform, Tally 4.0 captures more of the store, more often, and delivers insights into what's in stock, how it's priced, and where it's placed faster than ever before. Tally retains the same beloved, shopper-friendly form factor—reinforcing Simbe's commitment to thoughtful, human-centered innovation.

"Tally 4.0 represents what ten years of collaboration with the world's best retailers makes possible," said Jeff Gee, Simbe Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer. "While the robot is faster, sharper, and more capable, its design has stood the test of time. Tally 4.0 stays true to the principle that has guided us since day one: technology should serve people."

With these improvements, Tally further cements itself as the robotics foundation for retail's modern AI tech stack, empowering Simbe clients to not just capture, measure and execute upon shelf-level data more effectively, but to strategically transform their businesses at large.

A New Era for Store Intelligence

The retail operating model has fundamentally changed. AI and automation are now essential to how the physical store operates, and Simbe has pioneered this shift for a decade. From Tally 1.0's debut as the world's first autonomous shelf-scanning robot, to the additions of Tally RFID and Tally Spot , through to the introduction of Tally 4.0, Simbe has evolved alongside its clients and the ever-changing retail environment. Today, Simbe offers the only AI-driven, physically multimodal platform capable of operating in any environment from regional grocer to big box store to national hardware chain.

With Tally 4.0, Simbe delivers the foundational data layer for the physical store, connecting shelf conditions to the decisions that shape initial use cases including on-shelf availability, price & promotion accuracy, and item location precision—while further elevating store team and shoppers' experiences with more mature applications for planogram compliance, forecasting, replenishment, omnichannel fulfillment and merchandising.

"The future of retail depends on closing the gap between digital decision-making and physical execution," said Brad Bogolea, Co-Founder and CEO of Simbe. "With Tally 4 we're delivering the next foundation of shelf-level data infrastructure that connects the two, giving retailers a trusted source of ground truth to power AI-driven operations at enterprise scale."

Tally 4.0 will be available to Simbe customers starting mid-2026.

Breakthroughs in Vision, Runtime, and Real-Time AI

Tally 4.0 introduces the most advanced optical and sensing system in the store intelligence landscape. Key enhancements include:

Extended Runtime: Up to 12 hours of operation with shorter, faster charging cycles supporting full-day and overnight coverage.





Up to 12 hours of operation with shorter, faster charging cycles supporting full-day and overnight coverage. Sharper Vision: The ultra-high-resolution imaging system delivers greater clarity on small labels, recessed SKUs, and complex fixtures, improving computer vision accuracy and downstream data extraction.





The ultra-high-resolution imaging system delivers greater clarity on small labels, recessed SKUs, and complex fixtures, improving computer vision accuracy and downstream data extraction. Expanded Coverage: Building on industry-leading coverage of hard-to-scan areas like top stock, upper steel, coolers, freezers, and hooks, Tally 4.0 adds news support for fixtures like bunkers to capture more of the store in a single pass.





Building on industry-leading coverage of hard-to-scan areas like top stock, upper steel, coolers, freezers, and hooks, Tally 4.0 adds news support for fixtures like bunkers to capture more of the store in a single pass. Upgraded Edge Computing: NVIDIA CUDA, TensorRT and DOCA Argus accelerate onboard processing, reducing latency, and time to insight while supporting real-time autonomy alongside depth cameras powered by RealSense.





NVIDIA CUDA, TensorRT and DOCA Argus accelerate onboard processing, reducing latency, and time to insight while supporting real-time autonomy alongside depth cameras powered by RealSense. Improved 360° Capture: Dual fisheye cameras enable instant panoramic views, creating denser store context and digital twin-like walk-throughs any time of day or night.

"Running physical AI at the edge is critical to making robots and humans work better together in retail environments," said Azita Martin, Vice President and GM of AI for Retail and CPG at NVIDIA. "Simbe's Tally 4.0 robots, supported by NVIDIA's full-stack AI infrastructure platform, demonstrates the power of real-time AI, enabling retailers to turn shelf data into immediate, high-impact decisions at the store level, as well as massive operational decisions at enterprise scale."

A Continuum of Industry Momentum

The launch of Tally 4.0 follows a period of significant momentum for Simbe. In late 2025, the company celebrated Tally's 10th anniversary , marking a decade of global customer-led innovation across grocery, club, farm, and home improvement retailers. Simbe also introduced its Client Advisory Board , bringing together leaders from some of the most influential retailers globally to help guide the future of store intelligence. This milestone arrives alongside continued vertical expansion and rising international investment from retailers seeking real-time visibility and automation at scale.

About Simbe

Simbe is the global leader in retail shelf digitization. Its Store Intelligence™ platform combines advanced computer vision, AI, and automation to give retailers real-time visibility into every shelf, product, and store. Deployed across 10 countries and trusted by retailers across nearly a dozen sectors, Simbe empowers organizations to scale intelligent automation, improve operational precision, and elevate both associate and shopper experiences.

Website: www.simberobotics.com

