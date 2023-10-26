Simbec-Orion and biotx.ai launch strategic partnership to de-risk early-stage drug development with AI supported clinical trial design

News provided by

Simbec-Orion

26 Oct, 2023, 08:57 ET

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simbec-Orion, a full-service mid-size CRO, and biotx.ai, a developer of AI-enabled causal modelling for drug development, have announced their strategic partnership to bring AI-powered insights and predictive models to support data-driven clinical trial design.

Simbec-Orion, a specialist in oncology, rare disease, and clinical pharmacology studies, has over 45 years' experience supporting biotech and small to mid-sized drug development companies with complex early-stage clinical development in highly competitive and specialist patient populations.

Fabrice Chartier, CEO at Simbec-Orion, commented:

"We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with biotx.ai. biotx.ai's data-driven predictions will offer our clients a cost-effective way to generate additional data to support their clinical development strategy, by utilising causal AI models to predict clinical trial outcomes and using these insights to inform clinical trial design."

biotx.ai's causal AI technology accurately simulates the outcomes of clinical trials using their extensive human genetic database, which contains 3.3 million cases spanning over 12,000 diseases, each with a full phenotype analysis. The accuracy of their causal AI has been demonstrated by successfully predicting the outcomes of eight different COVID-19 trials and has since been replicated across a range of indications and therapeutic areas.

Joern Klinger, CEO at biotx.ai, commented on the potential causal models offer when applied to clinical drug development:

"Causal models at scale enable drug development: For a given drug we find all mechanisms and diseases causally affected by it. We find the best indication for our client's drug, provide evidence for the absence of specific side effects compared to competing compounds, and, most importantly, evidence for the efficacy of their compounds in humans. For several of our clients this has been instrumental to successful fundraising for their phase 2 trials."

On the value of utilising AI-powered causal models to secure funding, Fabrice Chartier adds: "It is a highly competitive environment for biotech companies. Investors are demanding more data, and being more selective with the projects they choose to fund. We support clients at those crucial early development stages, using our knowledge and experience to help inform their clinical development and corporate strategy. Offering our clients an opportunity to gather data on predicted clinical trial outcomes, before reaching the clinic, is a valuable tool to demonstrate a drug's true potential to investors. With this technology, we can also provide input endpoints and protocol design to maximise the chance of delivering a successful study."

To learn more about Simbec-Orion's capabilities and experience, visit www.simbecorion.com

About Simbec-Orion:

Simbec-Orion is a responsive and agile full-service CRO with specialist expertise in clinical pharmacology, oncology, and rare diseases. Perfectly structured to support small to mid-size biotech companies, Simbec-Orion provides full-service clinical development services with a focus on tailormade and scalable solutions. Experts in early clinical development, Simbec-Orion utilises over 45 years of experience to develop bespoke strategies which support each client's clinical and commercial objectives. Simbec-Orion is headquartered in the UK, with offices in Europe and the US. For more information, visit www.simbecorion.com

For media enquiries, email [email protected] or call +44 (0) 1753 989003

About biotx.ai:

biotx.ai are the first to apply causal modelling in drug development at scale. At its core, causal modelling mimics prospective, randomized clinical trials in large retrospective data – the genomes and full phenotypes and medical histories of 3.3 million patients. This allows for fast predictions of clinical success with huge statistical power, and, at scale, enables the discovery and validation of every mechanism and disease affected by a given drug. In practice biotx.ai has enabled clients to secure funding, explain the biology of their drugs and improve the design of their clinical trials. For more information, visit www.biotx.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257389/Simbec_Orion_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simbec-Orion

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.