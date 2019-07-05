Simbec-Orion Announce Its New Unified Brand Offering

LONDON, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simbec-Orion, Europe's leading full-service boutique CRO, announces its new unified brand offering comprising the divisions previously known as Simbec Research, Orion Clinical, Orion Santé and Seirian Laboratories.

The move to unify the divisions under one common 'Simbec-Orion' brand supports the company position as a clinical research solution provider offering the complete suite of services across healthy volunteer and patient-based clinical studies.

Commenting on the new brand positioning, Simbec-Orion's Chief Marketing Officer Douglas Cookson said, "Our advantage is that we can offer a full-service solution on a scale appropriate to our biotech clients. This means we're more agile, flexible, and closer to the hearts of our clients than the Mega CROs we compete with."

Ronald Openshaw, CEO, added, "While each division's branding had historical significance pre-merger in 2013, we've grown considerably in the time since, forging a distinct identity as Simbec-Orion. This has become increasingly obvious following our management buyout with CBPE. Our new unified brand offering accurately portrays our capabilities to deliver total full-service solutions on a personal scale."

The unified branding is a pivotal step forward in the plans for the growth and expansion of the company, as each division adopts one common brand identity.

Douglas Cookson also confirmed that despite a change in appearance, the services retain their renowned quality. "As we continue to grow, a unified message becomes more important, especially in the competitive CRO market. It is part of our journey to become the go-to CRO for our core therapeutic areas."

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Simbec-Orion

Tel: +44 1753 578080

Email: information@SimbecOrion.com

­­­­ABOUT SIMBEC-ORION

Simbec-Orion is an international, full service, boutique CRO, focused on a defined series of core therapeutic areas, where we can make the best use of our skills elegantly to design, execute and deliver our clients' clinical development needs. Offering our clients a full spectrum of drug development services, from first-in-human Phase I clinical programmes through to pivotal Phase III studies. We have expertise in all drug types, dosage forms and delivery mechanisms.

Earlier in 2019 Simbec-Orion announced CBPE Capital LLP had acquired a majority stake in the company, including an investment made via the £459m CBPE Capital Fund IX.

Finalists for Scrip's 'Best CRO-Specialist Provider' 2018 and listed in Alantra's Pharma Fast 50 consecutively for the last two years, Simbec-Orion specialises in oncology, rare disease, respiratory and healthy volunteer studies. We further support our clients' development programmes with our in-house central laboratories, pharmacovigilance, data management, statistics, and IMP management/pharmacy services.

Simbec-Orion has offices in Greater London-UK, Paris-France, Rome-Italy and Princeton-USA, with field-based operational personnel across Europe and North America.

For further information, please visit www.SimbecOrion.com.

Related Images

simbec-orion.png

Simbec-Orion

SOURCE Simbec-Orion

Related Links

http://www.simbecorioncro.com

