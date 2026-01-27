SimBioSys Appoints Senthil Periaswamy as Chief AI & Technology Officer

Company strengthens AI and technology leadership as it advances next-generation precision oncology platform

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimBioSys®, an AI-driven precision medicine company revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated, today announced the appointment of Senthil Periaswamy, PhD, as Chief AI & Technology Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Periaswamy will lead SimBioSys' AI strategy, technology vision, and scientific execution as the company accelerates development and scale of its precision oncology platform.

SimBioSys' expanding portfolio and leadership in AI-powered cancer intelligence position the company for its next phase of growth, as it continues to deliver clinically meaningful insights that empower individualized care.

"Senthil's appointment marks an important step forward for SimBioSys," said Stacey Stevens, President and CEO of SimBioSys. "As we continue to build a company defined by clinical relevance, technical excellence, and real patient impact, Senthil brings deep domain expertise, scientific rigor, and a proven ability to translate advanced AI into FDA-cleared, clinically impactful solutions. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to advance our platform, expand our pipeline, and deliver decision-driving intelligence that clinicians can trust."

SimBioSys converts standard medical imaging into AI-powered, spatially precise intelligence that reveals critical tumor and anatomical insights. By combining advanced AI with spatial biophysics, the company enables clinicians to plan, communicate, and deliver care with greater confidence and precision. Its FDA-cleared TumorSight™ Viz platform and in-development TumorSight™ Risk1 solution translate imaging data into clearer visualization, planning, and risk insights that support more informed, individualized cancer care.

"SimBioSys is tackling one of the most important challenges in healthcare—turning complex medical imaging into clear, contextual, and actionable intelligence that meaningfully impacts patient care," said Senthil Periaswamy, PhD, Chief AI & Technology Officer of SimBioSys. "I look forward to working with this exceptional team to advance the science, scale the technology, and help define the future of AI-driven precision medicine."

Dr. Periaswamy is an accomplished AI executive with more than two decades of experience developing and commercializing advanced machine-learning solutions across medical imaging, life sciences, and digital analytics. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Computer Vision & Machine Learning at GetReal Labs, leading research in explainable AI for deepfake and manipulated-media detection. Previously, he held senior AI leadership roles at AstraZeneca, where he built predictive and patient-journey analytics supporting oncology and rare disease programs, and at iCAD, where as Chief Research Scientist and Senior Vice President of Clinical Innovation he led the development and clinical validation of multiple FDA-cleared AI products for breast cancer detection and risk assessment. Earlier in his career, he contributed to FDA-cleared CAD systems at Siemens Medical Solutions. Dr. Periaswamy holds a PhD from Dartmouth College, has authored more than 30 publications, holds over 15 patents, and teaches Computer Vision at the UC Berkeley School of Information.

