SimBioSys Showcased on ABC News Digital and Good Morning America Highlighting the Power of AI-Driven 3D Visualization in Breast Cancer Surgery

National feature spotlights TumorSight™ Viz's clinical use at Mercy Cedar Rapids and initiative with NVIDIA advancing AI-powered precision breast cancer care

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimBioSys®, an AI-driven precision medicine company revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated, announced today that its FDA-cleared TumorSight™ Viz technology was featured in a national ABC News Digital and Good Morning America online story highlighting how AI-powered 3D visualization is helping surgeons and patients make more informed, personalized treatment decisions.

The piece followed patient Brooke Davis and her care team at Mercy Cedar Rapids, led by Vincent Reid, MD, FACS, Chairman of Surgery, as they used TumorSight Viz to apply advanced AI modeling to Brooke's breast MRI data—quantifying tumor size, shape, and spatial relationships to surrounding tissue—to explore breast-conserving surgical options. Narrated by Dr. Darien Sutton, ABC News Medical Correspondent and board-certified emergency medicine physician, the 4-minute segment and in-depth online story were featured as one of ABC's top Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights.

"We're honored to see SimBioSys and NVIDIA featured by ABC News Digital in a story that captures the real impact of innovation in patient care," said Stacey Stevens, President and CEO of SimBioSys. "This coverage not only showcases the power of TumorSight Viz but also reflects our mission—to give every clinician greater clarity, every patient more empowerment, and every hospital the ability to deliver precision care through AI and spatial biophysics."

"Brooke's case was an excellent example of how AI and spatial biophysics can inform the surgical plan and empower patients," said Vincent Reid, MD, FACS, Chairman of Surgery at Mercy Cedar Rapids. "Using TumorSight Viz, we could see that a breast-conserving approach was technically feasible and achieve an excellent cosmetic outcome. It has completely changed how we think about surgical planning and patient education."

The story also highlights the role of SimBioSys' work with NVIDIA, whose advanced computing platforms and NVIDIA MONAI for training and validation data, power the AI enabling TumorSight Viz. NVIDIA also supports SimBioSys with technical benefits through the NVIDIA Inception program. Kimberly Powell, Vice President of Healthcare at NVIDIA, appears in the segment to underscore the growing importance of AI collaboration across medicine.

"AI in medical imaging is transforming how we detect, diagnose and treat disease," said Kimberly Powell, Vice President of Healthcare at NVIDIA. "SimBioSys is advancing this revolution by going beyond image analysis to model and simulate the disease itself—a digital twin giving clinicians powerful new tools to personalize treatment and improve patient outcomes."

TumorSight Viz is an FDA-cleared AI platform that transforms standard breast MRI into a comprehensive 3D model, automatically segmenting and quantifying tumor characteristics while revealing spatial relationships within the breast. The technology provides surgeons with deeper anatomical and contextual insight, supporting greater precision, confidence, and personalization in breast-conserving surgery planning.

This feature follows a period of strong momentum for SimBioSys, including its third FDA clearance of TumorSight Viz and a strategic alliance with Ricoh 3D for Healthcare to expand market access for the technology across U.S. health systems. Watch the ABC News Digital segment here .

About SimBioSys

SimBioSys is an AI-driven precision medicine company revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated. By converting standard medical imaging into AI-powered, decision-driving intelligence, SimBioSys empowers clinicians with clear, contextual, and actionable insights to individualize care. Its FDA-cleared TumorSight™ Viz platform and in-development TumorSight™ Risk solution combine AI and spatial biophysics to deliver greater confidence, precision, and personalization in cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.simbiosys.com .

