Simcere Phar-maceuticals Presented Six Studies on Sanbexin® at ESOC 2024

NANJING, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th European Stroke Organization Congress (ESOC), held in Basel, Switzerland from May 15 to 17, 2024, showcased six studies on Sanbexin® (Edaravone and Dexborneol Concentrated Solution for Injection) and a new dosage form of sublingual tablets under development. These presentations brought new medical evidence on the mechanism of action and clinical application of Sanbexin® in treating stroke.

Highlights

Late-Breaking Abstract Oral Abstract

Sanbexin®, the only Class 1 innovative drug approved worldwide since 2015, has been shown to reduce brain cell damage and dysfunction caused by ischemia and hypoxia in stroke patients. Its significance lies in its ability to combat the devastating effects of stroke, which is the second most common fatal disease globally and the first most common in China.

The high recurrence rate, disability rate, and mortality rate associated with stroke place a heavy burden on society. In China, the incidence rate of ischemic stroke is the highest worldwide. Sanbexin® has been approved to address these challenges, offering new hope for patients and their families.

Furthermore, the New Drug Application (NDA) for Sublingual Tablets of Sanbexin® has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on June 28, 2023. This development is expected to fill a critical gap in first-time and out-of-hospital drug delivery after stroke onset, increasing accessibility to the entire treatment course from hospital-based care to out-of-hospital care for patients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417738/Extraction_Study.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417864/2.jpg