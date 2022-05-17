SIMCERE PHARMA (HK.2096) Novel Inhibitor of COVID-19 3CLpro SIM0417 Received a Second Clinical Trial Approval in China

SIM0417 (molecule serial number SSD8432) targets 3CL protease, which is a key protease required for SARS-CoV-2 replication. It is currently under clinical development for SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. SIM0417 has shown broad-spectrum antiviral activity, good in vivo pharmacokinetic properties, and safety in pre-clinical studies. It is a highly active, low toxicity, orally administrable small molecule anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug candidate.

· On November 17, 2021 , Simcere established the collaboration with SIMM, etc. on the co-development and commercialization of SIM0417.

On March 28, 2022 , the first Clinical Trial Approval in China is obtained, for SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.

On April 10, 2022 , first subject enrolled in phase 1 study accomplished in Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital.

On May 13, 2022 , the second Clinical Trial Approval is obtained, for post-exposure prophylaxis in close contacts of individuals who test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

ABOUT SIMCERE

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group is an innovation and R&D-driven pharmaceutical company. It has established a National Key Laboratory of Translational Medicine and Innovative Drug Development. The company focuses on three therapeutic areas, oncology, central nervous system and autoimmune diseases, with forward-looking layout of disease areas that may have significant clinical needs in the future, aiming to achieve the mission of "providing today's patients with medicines of the future." Leveraging its R&D capability and commercialization excellence, Simcere has built a market-leading product portfolio in China. Its vigorous in-house R&D efforts and extensive R&D collaborations have made it a strategic cooperation partner with world leading innovative companies and research institutes.

SOURCE Simcere