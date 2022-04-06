SIMCERE PHARMA (HK.2096) to host 2022 R&D Day

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here (https://www.simcere.com/xs2022/).

For further information, please contact:

Jason Bao, The Secretary of the Board

E-mail: [email protected]

About Simcere

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group is an innovation and R&D-driven pharmaceutical company. It has established a National Key Laboratory of Translational Medicine and Innovative Drug Development. The company focuses on three therapeutic areas, oncology, central nervous system, and autoimmune diseases, with forward-looking layout of disease areas that may have significant clinical needs in the future, aiming to achieve the mission of "providing today's patients with medicines of the future." Bases on its R&D and commercialization excellence, Simcere is in a leading position for its main products in the Chinese market. Its vigorous in-house R&D efforts and extensive R&D collaborations have made it a strategic cooperation partner with world leading innovative companies and research institutes.

SOURCE Simcere