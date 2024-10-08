Simco-Ion Introduces Neutro-Vac® Web Cleaning System: Revolutionizing Debris Removal and Static Control in Industrial Processes

HATFIELD, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simco-Ion, a global leader in static control, is excited to announce the release of the new and improved Neutro-Vac® Web Cleaning System. This upgraded version introduces advanced features designed to boost product quality, reduce downtime, and enhance the efficiency of industrial manufacturing processes.

A Game-Changing Upgrade

Neutro Vac Web Cleaning System Butterfly damper

The new version of the Neutro-Vac® system is tailored for demanding applications, including printing, coating and packaging. Capable of removing particulates, the revamped Neutro-Vac® offers unmatched precision, power, and flexibility, ensuring web cleanliness without compromising production speed or creating tension issues.

"The newly enhanced Neutro-Vac® Web Cleaning System tackles key challenges in industrial cleaning and static control," said Rick Rodrigo, Mechanical Engineer at Simco-Ion. "With new features like reconfigurable hoods and adjustable slot shutters, this system provides greater flexibility and improved performance for manufacturers looking to optimize productivity."

Key Features of the New Neutro-Vac® System:

IQ Easy Static Bar : Intelligently neutralizes static charges on webs and materials, preventing particles from adhering to surfaces.





: Intelligently neutralizes static charges on webs and materials, preventing particles from adhering to surfaces. Compressed Air Blast : Targets debris with a focused air blast, lifting contaminants for easy removal.





: Targets debris with a focused air blast, lifting contaminants for easy removal. Aggressive Brushing Action : Lifts stubborn particles from the web for thorough cleaning.





: Lifts stubborn particles from the web for thorough cleaning. Patent-Pending Butterfly Valve : Optimizes airflow and pressure control for efficient debris removal.





: Optimizes airflow and pressure control for efficient debris removal. Reconfigurable Hood : The new version introduces the ability to adjust the hood for both top or bottom applications, offering more flexibility for a variety of production setups.





: The new version introduces the ability to adjust the hood for both top or bottom applications, offering more flexibility for a variety of production setups. Repositionable Outlet : The outlet can now be repositioned to suit specific application requirements, improving operational efficiency.





: The outlet can now be repositioned to suit specific application requirements, improving operational efficiency. Slot Shutters: New slot shutters allow for fine-tuning of the slot width, ensuring optimal performance across different web widths.

The Neutro-Vac® system is available in multiple configurations, supporting web widths from 12" to 126", making it suitable for both compact and large-scale operations. This new design enhances adaptability and performance while maintaining its space-saving footprint.

Maximizing Efficiency and Quality

By combining state-of-the-art static elimination and web cleaning technology, the new Neutro-Vac® system ensures contaminant-free materials throughout the production process, significantly reducing product rejects and improving overall quality. With less required maintenance and minimized downtime, manufacturers can expect higher throughput and greater productivity.

For more information about the new Neutro-Vac® Web Cleaning System or to schedule a demo, visit www.simco-ion.com or contact Simco-Ion at 800-203-3419 or contact Alicia DiDomenico.

About Simco-Ion

Simco-Ion is a leading provider of static control solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to improve safety, quality, and efficiency in various industries. With decades of experience and a strong commitment to innovation, Simco-Ion continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Media Contact:

Alicia DiDomenico

Digital Marketing Specialist

Simco-Ion

[email protected]

2145.997.3449

SOURCE Simco-Ion